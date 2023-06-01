Jennifer Garner Rode a Tractor in the Functional One-and-Done Style Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn, Too

Denim overalls can be worn year-round, and all of these stylish picks are under $100

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garner farmer in overalls on her family farm in OK
Photo:

Instagram/jennifer.garner

If you follow Jennifer Garner on Instagram, you know that she likes to get her hands dirty, whether she’s whipping up delicious food in the kitchen, tending to her outdoor garden, or hopping on her tractor. And she likes to help out at her family’s Oklahoma farm in style.

In a recent reel, Garner had on the most functional outfit that’s perfect for everything from going to lunch, running errands, and even farming: overalls. While she drove in a tractor and picked pumpkins, Garner wore blue striped denim overalls draped over a T-shirt, paired with red boots.

Practical and comfy, overalls are a true year-round staple that often have large pockets, another bonus. Other celebrities often wear this one-and-done style, too, like Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Heidi Klum

If you’re looking for an effortless way to stay comfy and look cool this summer, we rounded up overalls from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Old Navy — including summer-ready short options — and they all cost less than $100.

Shop Overalls Inspired by Jennifer Garner

If you love the striped look of Garner’s overalls, you can get a pair that looks very similar at Amazon. The Dickies Denim Bib Overalls have a longer silhouette, like Garner’s, and they provide coverage of your legs if you have to, say, kneel and weed your garden. They’re still breathable and cooling, as they’re made from 100 percent cotton fabric, making them a great option for warm weather. The overalls have side and back pockets and are machine-washable for an easy clean.

Dickies Women's Denim Bib Overall

Amazon

Buy It! Dickies Denim Bib Overalls, $59.79–$59.99; amazon.com

You can also get the striped style in a more summer-ready form with this pair of short overalls, also by Dickies. They have a relaxed, baggy fit that is easy to move around in. The shorts silhouette allows your legs plenty of breathing room, and the shorts have a cuffed hem for a stylish touch. The overalls are made of 100 percent cotton that’s breathable and cooling, and shoppers love how comfy they are. “These are the most comfortable shortalls ever,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The lightweight denim is soft and doesn’t bunch or ride up.”

Dickies womens Bib Shortall

Amazon

Buy It! Dickies Bib Shortall Overalls, $44.99; amazon.com

It’s no secret that flare and wide-leg jeans have been a Hollywood favorite as of late, and now you can wear the trend in overall form with these flare overalls from Madewell. The jeans have a flattering silhouette that works to lengthen the legs thanks to a narrowing at the thigh and flared hem. The loose fit keeps these staple overalls comfortable, and the premium Orta denim is rigid with a slight stretch for all-day comfort. In the past week alone, over 800 Madewell shoppers have added them to their carts, and you can get a pair on sale for a whopping $113 off right now.

High-Rise Loose Flare Overalls in Demott Wash

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell High-Rise Loose Flare Overalls in Dermott Wash, $44.99 (orig. $158); madewell.com

Overalls are the easiest way to look put together and still feel comfortable, no matter the season. If you’re looking to add this no-fuss wardrobe essential to your closet, shop more Garner-inspired overalls below.

luvamia Women's Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls

Amazon

Buy It! Luvamia Adjustable Denim Overalls, $45.99 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; nordstrom.com

Sk8ter Wide Leg Denim Overalls

Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Sk8ter Wide-Leg Denim Overalls, $97.60; nordstrom.com

Slouchy Straight Non-Stretch Ankle-Length Jean Overalls

Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Slouchy Straight Non-Stretch Ankle-Length Jean Overalls, $59.99; oldnavy.gap.com

