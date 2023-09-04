Jennifer Garner Nails Country Chic as She Picks Blackberries on Her Oklahoma Farm

The Once Upon a Farm co-founder shared a video of her stylishly collecting wild fruit on Instagram

Published on September 4, 2023 12:26PM EDT
Jennifer Garner shows off the produce from her farm . Photo:

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner is enjoying the great outdoors!

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 51, went blackberry-picking on her Oklahoma farm this weekend and shared a video of herself stylishly eating the wild fruits in striped dungarees and a beige bucket hat.

"Blackberries from the farm. 🙌🏼👩🏻‍🌾🌱" Garner captioned the footage, which included a link to her organic children’s food brand Once Upon a Farm

Garner — who shares Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11 with former husband Ben Affleck — seemed to enjoy herself as she filled her hat with fresh blackberries and danced among the bushes to "Makeba" by French singer-songwriter, Jain.

Jennifer Garner instagram blackberries 09 03 23
The actress couldn't get enough of the juicy, delicious fruit.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The mum of three split from Affleck in 2015. While he has gone on to marry Jennifer Lopez, she has been quietly dating Cali Group CEO John Miller since 2018.

In August the pair were spotted out for a morning jog together in Brentwood, Calif., with both seen holding their cell phones and wearing dark athletic clothing with light-colored baseball caps.

Garner and Miller were also pictured together in June, when they were seen hugging while carrying coffee on the street.

Miller, who also owns the CaliBurger restaurant chain, has two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell. 

In April, Garner opened up to PEOPLE about the challenge of parenting teens. Speaking during the premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me at Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, Garner said that she understands just how hard it is to be a teen in the modern world.

"The teenager in the story, Bailey, played by the beautiful Angourie Rice, she's a whole other ... she's mean," Garner continued. "My kids aren't mean — they're teenagers, but they're not mean. Not to me."

Garner went on to say that she believes the key to supporting her kids as they navigate their teenage years is just being open to learning new things.

Jennifer garner children 08 20 23
Jennifer Garner poses with her children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"I mean, I'm learning as much from them, or more from them, than they'll ever learn from me," she said. 

The actress, who is known for her down-to-earth parenting style, also recently said that she found it “very difficult” to portray a character who is “not maternal at all.”

Speaking to In Style, Garner added, "I've played a mom quite a bit, and that is actually lovely, because it's very easy to slip into mothering some awesome young actor, and then you build a relationship under it, so at the end, you're quite close."

