Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort

Brooks sneakers are her go-to choice for workouts and walks

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 12:55 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Zappos

Jennifer Garner wears a lot of supportive sneakers. The Last Thing He Told Me actress, 51, has been spotted wearing comfy kicks from Veja and Hoka on many occasions, but the brand that’s on heaviest rotation in her footwear lineup might be Brooks.

Garner frequently steps out in the popular running shoes, wearing at least two different pairs over the past few years. So far, she’s been seen in Brooks Glycerin, and most recently, the Adrenaline GTS Running Shoe, which she donned while sipping from a mug on a walk last week. Garner sported the purple pair, along with navy leggings, a gray sweater, and tall white socks that read Family Leave, the title of her upcoming Netflix comedy.

Actress and busy mom always on the go, Jennifer Garner, takes a walk with her cup of coffee in hand and socks promoting her new movie: "Family Leave."

BACKGRID

Garner chose the peacoat, blue iris, rhapsody version of the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, but the highly-rated running shoes are available in a whopping 38 color combinations at Amazon and 29 at Zappos. You can also select narrow, wide, medium, and extra wide silhouettes in women’s sizes five through 12.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe, $119.95 (orig. $140); zappos.com and amazon.com

Garner is far from the only fan of the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22. The women’s running shoe has earned the seal of approval from over 7,000 Amazon shoppers, and shoppers rave about the cushioning, flexibility, and long-lasting comfort that the shoes provide. One reviewer urged shoppers to “throw out” all their other sneakers in favor of these. Countless customers with plantar fasciitis deem these the “best shoes” they’ve ever owned thanks to their superior support and stability.

The Brooks Ghost neutral sneakers, on the other hand, have earned plenty of praise from PEOPLE editors. The best-selling sneakers were crowned the best lightweight running shoes by our team of testers. And after a full year of wearing them during every workout — running, strength training, Zumba, and Orangetheory classes — one editor deemed them their “favorite workout shoes.” They especially appreciate how the materials adapted to their foot shape and how the footbed is “cushy without being too springy.”

Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe, $133.95–$139.95; zappos.com and amazon.com

Brooks running shoes are even approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, listing seven styles as recommendations to the public. Clearly, Brooks shoes are the real deal for runners, walkers, and anyone who values comfortable footwear. Shop more popular Brooks shoes, including our top pick for distance running, the Brooks Glycerin, below.

Brooks Women's Glycerin 20 Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Glycerin 20 Neutral Running Shoe, $132.59–$159.95; zappos.com and amazon.com

Brooks Womenâs Revel 6 Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Revel 6 Neutral Running Shoe, $99.95; zappos.com and amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Aimee Song attends Tiffany & Co
Fashion Expert Aimee Song's Must-Have Summer Styles Start at Just $10
Mindy Kaling Vegetable Chopper Tout
Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today
Amazon Hardtop Gazebo Tout
This Leak-Proof Hardtop Gazebo Is a ‘Perfect Addition’ to Backyards and Patios, and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Go Inside Brooks Nader's Sexy 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Shoot (Exclusive)
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
This Birkenstock Sale Has Celebrity-Worn Styles Starting at Just $60
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Threw 'Modesty Out the Window' for Sultry 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover (Exclusive)
Swimsuit Issue 2023
Megan Fox Wears the Sexiest Suit You've Ever Seen on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover
jennifer aniston at ulta
Jennifer Aniston Hits Ulta in Disguise for Her Haircare Brand's In-Store Launch: 'This Is So Exciting'
Timothee Chalamet is Chanel's Latest Fragrance Ambassador
Timothée Chalamet Smoulders as New Face of Chanel's Bleu de Chanel
Wears String Bikini — and Sand! — in Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot
Kendall Jenner Strikes a Sexy Pose in Itsy Bitsy String Bikini for Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot 
SJP crossbody bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry
Nicole Kidman Got Decked Out in Lululemon for a Walk with Reese Witherspoon Tout
Nicole Kidman Got Decked Out in Lululemon for a Walk with Reese Witherspoon
Beyonce Tiffany & Co. earpiece
Beyoncé Wears Custom Diamond Tiffany & Co. Earpieces (4.5 Carats Worth!) for Her Sold-Out Renaissance World Tour
Jennifer Lopez getting ready for the premiere of The Mother at her home in Los Angeles, CA May 10th 2023
See Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Prep for the L.A. Premiere of 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
Kate Middleton Vejas Shoes
Kate Middleton's Post-Coronation Sneakers Were from This Sleek Shoe Brand That's Secretly on Sale Right Now
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp Lands $20 Million Dior Deal, the Biggest Men's Fragrance Contract Ever: Report
mindy kaling
Mindy Kaling Rocks Custom Manish Malhotra Gown Boasting 4,000 Swarovski Crystals and 300 Feathers (Exclusive)
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Wows in Leather Trench at Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Amazon Summer Blouse Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Ruffle-Sleeve Top a 'Closet Staple' — and It's $24 at Amazon