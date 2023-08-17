Jennifer Garner Jogged with Her Boyfriend in the Running Shoes She Wears Nonstop

When Jennifer Garner steps out, she’s usually wearing sneakers. And lately, one pair of supportive shoes has reigned supreme in her lineup.

The Last Thing He Told Me actress has been spotted in the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 too many times to count over the past year. Just earlier this week, she was seen jogging with boyfriend John Miller in California, and although the public sighting of the couple was rare, Garner’s shoe choice was predictable.

BACKGRID

The mom of three sported the dark blue and purple pair of the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, but the style is available in 40 color combinations at Amazon, 28 at the Brooks store, and 26 at Zappos. Choose between wide, narrow, medium, and extra wide silhouettes in women’s sizes 5 through 12.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, $110 (Save $30)

Zappos

These Brooks running shoes have garnered over 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers so far, and reviewers deem them “worth every penny.” Thanks to the shoes’ superior support and stability, dozens of customers who suffer from plantar fasciitis claim that they can walk for “miles” without any pain when wearing them. One buyer dubbed them a “lifesaver,” while another swears “your feet will thank you” for wearing them.

Garner has run errands, gone for coffee walks, and done various workouts in multiple styles of Brooks running shoes, so the ways you can rack up miles in them are endless.

Brooks Ghost 15, $140

Zappos

Inspired by Garner’s vehement approval of the brand’s footwear, one PEOPLE editor put a pair to the test for over a year — and they were equally impressed. The editor wore the Brooks Ghost 15 during various workouts including running, Zumba, and strength training, and they claim they’ve never performed or felt better.

Having earned editors’, shoppers’, and Garner’s seal of approval, Brooks running shoes are bound to become your go-to choice for exercising and running errands, too. The brand even has the approval of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), so they’re clearly the real deal.

Brooks Ghost 14, $140

Amazon

