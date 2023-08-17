Jennifer Garner Jogged with Her Boyfriend in the Running Shoes She Wears Nonstop

The super supportive sneakers are an editor favorite, too

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garner Brooks Sneakers Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Madison Woiten

When Jennifer Garner steps out, she’s usually wearing sneakers. And lately, one pair of supportive shoes has reigned supreme in her lineup.

The Last Thing He Told Me actress has been spotted in the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 too many times to count over the past year. Just earlier this week, she was seen jogging with boyfriend John Miller in California, and although the public sighting of the couple was rare, Garner’s shoe choice was predictable.

Jennifer Garner, John Miller

BACKGRID

The mom of three sported the dark blue and purple pair of the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, but the style is available in 40 color combinations at Amazon, 28 at the Brooks store, and 26 at Zappos. Choose between wide, narrow, medium, and extra wide silhouettes in women’s sizes 5 through 12.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, $110 (Save $30)

Zappos Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Zappos

These Brooks running shoes have garnered over 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers so far, and reviewers deem them “worth every penny.” Thanks to the shoes’ superior support and stability, dozens of customers who suffer from plantar fasciitis claim that they can walk for “miles” without any pain when wearing them. One buyer dubbed them a “lifesaver,” while another swears “your feet will thank you” for wearing them.

Garner has run errands, gone for coffee walks, and done various workouts in multiple styles of Brooks running shoes, so the ways you can rack up miles in them are endless.

Brooks Ghost 15, $140

Zappos Brooks Ghost 15

Zappos

Inspired by Garner’s vehement approval of the brand’s footwear, one PEOPLE editor put a pair to the test for over a year — and they were equally impressed. The editor wore the Brooks Ghost 15 during various workouts including running, Zumba, and strength training, and they claim they’ve never performed or felt better. 

Having earned editors’, shoppers’, and Garner’s seal of approval, Brooks running shoes are bound to become your go-to choice for exercising and running errands, too. The brand even has the approval of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), so they’re clearly the real deal. 

Brooks Ghost 14, $140

Amazon Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Beyonce Concert Outfit Ideas
38 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks
LILLUSORY Cardigan Apricot Tout
Shoppers Are Grabbing This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Amazon Cardigan on Sale for $32 Ahead of Fall
Ballet Flat Roundup Tout
Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner harper's bazaar and Emma Corrin
Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway
Ballet Flat Roundup Tout
Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19
Rue La La Longchamp Back to School Sale Tout
Longchamp Tote Bags and Backpacks Are Up to 60% Off at This Secret Sale
Heather Rae El Moussa Just Shaded Revlonâs Lip Liners â and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Heather Rae El Moussa Jokingly Shades Revlon’s Lip Liners — and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Selena Gomez Wears Chic Yellow Dress and Citrus-Style Handbag to Beauty Launch instagram 08 15 23
Selena Gomez Teams Chic Yellow Midi Dress with Citrus-Style Handbag for Lunch Outing
Kendall Jenner's new Calvin Klein campaign
Kendall Jenner Says Her ‘No Shirt’ Look in Calvin Klein’s New Ad Embodies Her Own Style (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie (L) and Sofia Richie attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Sofia Richie Praises 'Role Model' Dad Lionel Richie for Teaching Her How to Handle Fame with 'Such Grace'
Amazon Secret Summer Sweater Section Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less
Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure
Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Vows to ‘Show Less Skin’ Moving Forward: ‘Upholding Modesty’
END-OF-SEASON FASHION DEALS TOUT
The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12
Taylor Swift Bracelets Lance Bass Mindy Kaling
See All the Celebrities Who Swapped Friendship Bracelets at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Kim Kardashian shows off new bob hairstyle in Skims video Instagram 08 14 23
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Chic Bob Hairstyle in Video for SKIMS Campaign
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This is...54'
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This Is...54'
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Keep Wearing Start at $80 at This Late Summer Sale
Jennifer Garner, John Miller
Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Seen Out on Jog Together in Rare Sighting
Jessica Simpson Is Totally Here for Catherine Zeta-Jones Bringing Back Her 2005 Award Show Dress: âSexy Never Goes Out of Styleâ
Jessica Simpson Is Totally Here for Catherine Zeta-Jones Bringing Back Her 2005 Award Show Dress