7 One-Piece Swimsuits Inspired by Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and More Celebs — Starting at $26

The bikini typically ranks number one when it comes to celebrity swimwear, but this summer brought a change of pace: the forever reliable one-piece.

From Martha Stewart’s viral Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover to celebs’ daily dips in their pools they share glimpses of on Instagram, high-fashion one-piece swimsuits are taking center stage, and there’s still some warm weather left to get in on the trend. (Not to mention, the approaching hot tub season deserves some love, too!)

As you’ve probably seen, Stewart rocked the world with her angelic, plunging white one-piece paired with a billowing gilded cover-up and equally coiffed hair. Jennifer Garner opted for a bolder red suit for a recent swim, Blake Lively wore a coveted cut-out style on vacation, and Salma Hayek, who’s known for her love of a good two-piece, even strayed from her favorite style to join two fads at once with an epic Barbiecore pink one-piece.

Contrary to popular belief, one-piece bathing suits don’t have to be overly simple, matronly, or boring — celebrities have made that clear. We rounded up similar one-piece suits that are available at Amazon so you can recreate these looks, along with other highly rated options with prices starting at $26.

One-Piece Swimsuits Inspired by Celebrities

Tempt Me Ruffled One-Piece Inspired by Jennifer Garner

jennifer garner/instagram; Amazon

The perks to a quality one-piece are the coverage and security it offers; this makes the suit style ideal for shoppers looking for something more reserved or those who have a fear of waterpark wardrobe malfunctions. And today, they come in a variety of cuts, styles, and patterns that contribute just as much diversity to a summer wardrobe as a mix-and-match bikini would.

Take Garner’s pick, for example — the one-shoulder design and bright red hue immediately make it stand out, even when paired with her swimming goggles. Her exact suit, Summersalt’s Ruched Sidestroke, is a bit pricey at $95, but you can get a lookalike suit at Amazon for $36.

The one-piece from Tempt Me offers similar mid-section ruching, an asymmetrical single shoulder strap, and the added detail of a flirty, playful ruffle. The fully lined suit also has removable cups for adjustable comfort and is made of quick-drying, stretchy material. If you’re someone who steers clear from cheeky bottoms, you’ll love that this suit has moderate bottom coverage, too.

Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit Inspired by Blake Lively

blake lively/instagram; Amazon

Similarly, Lively’s one-piece of choice, which she wore in an April Instagram carousel of vacation snaps, spices up the category with an ab-bearing cutout and cinched neckline. Its classic black monochromaticity gives it even more of an edge for a solid support-to-sultry ratio, and the Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit is comparable to her suit.



The Amazon bestseller has impressed shoppers with its tummy-controlling ruching and shaping neck and leg lines. It also has two closures — a crossed halter and adjustable back tie — to ensure the freedom to swim as you please without having to constantly readjust. Plus, it’s on sale for $36.

Jasasccel Flounce One-Piece Inspired by Martha Stewart

Taylor Hill/WireImage; Amazon

Then there’s Stewart’s ultra low-cut interpretation — Monday Swimwear’s Aruba One-Piece — which she wore effortlessly at 81. However, its $192 price leaves more to be desired. That’s why it’s worth picking up a similar suit like the Jasasccel Flounce One-Piece, which you can snap up for $26 and makes a bit more of a statement if that’s even possible.

Like Stewart’s suit, its deep-V neckline is the star detail, yet it slightly differs from the lifestyle mogul’s with bold shoulders and a belt buckle waistband, leveling it up from a basic white onesie. A removable padded bra makes it wearable regardless of chest size, however, the brand recommends sizing up.

Cupshe Criss-Cross One-Piece Inspired by Salma Hayek

salma hayek/instagram; Amazon

The most classic of these celebrity-inspired one-piece suits is Hayek’s, and she wasn’t afraid to fully plunge underwater while wearing hers. The pink suit has wide straps and a deep sweetheart neckline, similar to Cupshe’s Criss-Cross One-Piece in the rose red shade.



Like Hayek’s suit, the Cupshe one-piece has an underwire for a boosted bustier and high leg cutouts. And you can wear as little or as much padding as you want thanks to its soft, removable cups. Don’t let the shade name mislead you either, as the suit is undoubtedly a bright magenta. It also comes in six other colors, including dark blue and green.

Aside from these celebrity-inspired favorites, Amazon is brimming with one-piece swimsuits to add to the rotation just in time for your end-of-summer swim sessions. Keep scrolling for more top picks below.

Ki Laphee Criss-Cross One-Piece

Amazon

Hilor Front Crossover Monokini

Amazon

Cupshe Ruffled Lace-Up One-Piece

Amazon

