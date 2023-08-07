Lifestyle Fashion 7 One-Piece Swimsuits Inspired by Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and More Celebs — Starting at $26 There's still plenty of time to wear it this year By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Blake Lively/Instagram; Jennifer Garner/Instagram; Salma Hayek/Instagram The bikini typically ranks number one when it comes to celebrity swimwear, but this summer brought a change of pace: the forever reliable one-piece. From Martha Stewart’s viral Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover to celebs’ daily dips in their pools they share glimpses of on Instagram, high-fashion one-piece swimsuits are taking center stage, and there’s still some warm weather left to get in on the trend. (Not to mention, the approaching hot tub season deserves some love, too!) As you’ve probably seen, Stewart rocked the world with her angelic, plunging white one-piece paired with a billowing gilded cover-up and equally coiffed hair. Jennifer Garner opted for a bolder red suit for a recent swim, Blake Lively wore a coveted cut-out style on vacation, and Salma Hayek, who’s known for her love of a good two-piece, even strayed from her favorite style to join two fads at once with an epic Barbiecore pink one-piece. Contrary to popular belief, one-piece bathing suits don’t have to be overly simple, matronly, or boring — celebrities have made that clear. We rounded up similar one-piece suits that are available at Amazon so you can recreate these looks, along with other highly rated options with prices starting at $26. One-Piece Swimsuits Inspired by Celebrities Tempt Me Ruffled One-Piece, $33.99–$34.99 (orig. $36.99) Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit, $35.99 (orig. $39.99) Jasasccel Flounce One-Piece, $25.99 Cupshe Criss-Cross One-Piece, $34.99 Ki Laphee Criss-Cross One-Piece, $33.99 Hilor Front Crossover Monokini, $37.99 (orig. $47.99) Cupshe Ruffled Lace-Up One-Piece, $35.99 The 20 Most Comfortable Sandals of 2023 That Will Make You Ditch Your Sneakers Tempt Me Ruffled One-Piece Inspired by Jennifer Garner jennifer garner/instagram; Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $35 The perks to a quality one-piece are the coverage and security it offers; this makes the suit style ideal for shoppers looking for something more reserved or those who have a fear of waterpark wardrobe malfunctions. And today, they come in a variety of cuts, styles, and patterns that contribute just as much diversity to a summer wardrobe as a mix-and-match bikini would. Take Garner’s pick, for example — the one-shoulder design and bright red hue immediately make it stand out, even when paired with her swimming goggles. Her exact suit, Summersalt’s Ruched Sidestroke, is a bit pricey at $95, but you can get a lookalike suit at Amazon for $36. The one-piece from Tempt Me offers similar mid-section ruching, an asymmetrical single shoulder strap, and the added detail of a flirty, playful ruffle. The fully lined suit also has removable cups for adjustable comfort and is made of quick-drying, stretchy material. If you’re someone who steers clear from cheeky bottoms, you’ll love that this suit has moderate bottom coverage, too. Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit Inspired by Blake Lively blake lively/instagram; Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $36 Similarly, Lively’s one-piece of choice, which she wore in an April Instagram carousel of vacation snaps, spices up the category with an ab-bearing cutout and cinched neckline. Its classic black monochromaticity gives it even more of an edge for a solid support-to-sultry ratio, and the Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit is comparable to her suit.The Amazon bestseller has impressed shoppers with its tummy-controlling ruching and shaping neck and leg lines. It also has two closures — a crossed halter and adjustable back tie — to ensure the freedom to swim as you please without having to constantly readjust. Plus, it’s on sale for $36. The 18 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Jasasccel Flounce One-Piece Inspired by Martha Stewart Taylor Hill/WireImage; Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 Then there’s Stewart’s ultra low-cut interpretation — Monday Swimwear’s Aruba One-Piece — which she wore effortlessly at 81. However, its $192 price leaves more to be desired. That’s why it’s worth picking up a similar suit like the Jasasccel Flounce One-Piece, which you can snap up for $26 and makes a bit more of a statement if that’s even possible. Like Stewart’s suit, its deep-V neckline is the star detail, yet it slightly differs from the lifestyle mogul’s with bold shoulders and a belt buckle waistband, leveling it up from a basic white onesie. A removable padded bra makes it wearable regardless of chest size, however, the brand recommends sizing up. Cupshe Criss-Cross One-Piece Inspired by Salma Hayek salma hayek/instagram; Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 The most classic of these celebrity-inspired one-piece suits is Hayek’s, and she wasn’t afraid to fully plunge underwater while wearing hers. The pink suit has wide straps and a deep sweetheart neckline, similar to Cupshe’s Criss-Cross One-Piece in the rose red shade.Like Hayek’s suit, the Cupshe one-piece has an underwire for a boosted bustier and high leg cutouts. And you can wear as little or as much padding as you want thanks to its soft, removable cups. Don’t let the shade name mislead you either, as the suit is undoubtedly a bright magenta. Ki Laphee Criss-Cross One-Piece Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 Hilor Front Crossover Monokini Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 Cupshe Ruffled Lace-Up One-Piece Amazon Buy on Amazon $36