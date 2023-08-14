Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Seen Out on Jog Together in Rare Sighting

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were last spotted together in June after a source told PEOPLE they "like to date out of the spotlight"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 05:18PM EDT
Jennifer Garner, John Miller
Actress Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, enjoy a morning jog together in Brentwood with smiles and cuteness on August 14, 2023. Photo:

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are keeping fit together.

On Monday, Garner, 51, and her boyfriend Miller were spotted out for a morning jog in Brentwood, Calif., in a rare sighting for the couple. The 13 Going on 30 star and Miller, chairman and CEO of Cali Group, were both seen holding their cell phones in their hands and matching with dark athletic clothing and light-colored baseball caps as they got their morning run in.

Garner and Miller were last photographed together in June, when they were spotted sharing a hug while carrying coffee on the street.

The couple first connected back in 2018, shortly before Garner and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce. Garner shares three kids with Affleck, 50, while Miller has two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell.

Garner and Miller appeared to break up by 2020. However, the couple appeared to be back on by the middle of 2021, when they were spotted spending time together on several occasions.

Jennifer Garner, John Miller

BACKGRID

After Garner and Miller were photographed holding hands while on a walk in late January, a source told PEOPLE that the couple have "a lot of fun" together and confirmed they got back together after taking time off from dating.

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," the source said in February. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips."

"They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families," the source added at the time. "They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Miller supported Garner at the Los Angeles premiere of her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me in April. Though Miller did not join Garner on the red carpet, he did attend the premiere itself.

Jennifer Garner attends Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Prior to Garner's 10 years of marriage to Affleck, the actress was married to Felicity star Scott Foley from 2000 to 2003, when they divorced amicably.

When Garner spoke with PEOPLE in March 2021, she said the potential for getting married was not immediately on her mind.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it," she said at the time. "And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it. I'm good."

Related Articles
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Accuses Ex of ‘Gamesmanship of the Worst Sort’ as Divorce Battle Heats Up
Halle Berryâs Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Funny Photos on Her Birthday: âShe Makes Me Laugh
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Funny Photos on Her Birthday: 'She Makes Me Laugh'
Nicholas Galitzine on Whether His 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Character Is Based on Prince Harry
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Star Nicholas Galitzine Reveals If His Character Is Based on Prince Harry (Exclusive)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Esquire: September 2023 Cover
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Responds to Those James Bond Rumors: I Go 'By the Beat of My Own Drum'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Gal Gadot poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Gal Gadot Practiced 'Snow White' Song for a Month Before Audition: 'They Needed to Make Sure I Can Sing'
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks attend the "Elvis" UK special screening at BFI Southbank
Austin Butler Says Tom Hanks Was Concerned for His 'Mental Health' After 'Elvis' Role
zak williams
Robin Williams' Son Zak Honors His Father on 9th Anniversary of Actor's Death: 'These Days Are Always Hard'
Darren Barnet and Sydney Sweeney attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Presented by For the Music at NeueHouse Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney and 'Anyone But You' Costar Darren Barnet Hang Out at L.A. Event: See the Photos!
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Feels 'Relieved' After Moving Out: 'Hopes There Will Be Less Drama'
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine is 'Happy' After Moving Out: 'Hopes There Will Be Less Drama' (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday With Cake, Shares His 'favourite birthday card yet'
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday with Lots of Cake and Shares His 'Favourite Birthday Card Yet'
Vacation Friends 2, Trailer, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji
John Cena’s ‘Vacation Friends 2’ Trailer Shows a Honeymoon Disaster in the Caribbean
Drena De Niro remembers late son Leandro
Drena De Niro Honors Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday: 'I Hope You Are at Peace'
Yaron Versano, Gal Gadot arrives at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021
Gal Gadot Says She 'Would Never Be Where I Am Without' Husband Jaron Varsano
Kevin Costner is a Swiftie
Kevin Costner Shares His Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Was Absolutely Blown Away'
Neil deGrasse Tyson Figures Out Where 'Barbie' Land Could Be on Earth
Neil deGrasse Tyson Figures Out Where Barbie Land Could Be on Earth
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Simu Liu Says Girlfriend Allison Hsu Has 'Absolutely Changed My Life' (Exclusive)