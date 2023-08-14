Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Seen Out on Jog Together in Rare Sighting

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are keeping fit together.

On Monday, Garner, 51, and her boyfriend Miller were spotted out for a morning jog in Brentwood, Calif., in a rare sighting for the couple. The 13 Going on 30 star and Miller, chairman and CEO of Cali Group, were both seen holding their cell phones in their hands and matching with dark athletic clothing and light-colored baseball caps as they got their morning run in.



Garner and Miller were last photographed together in June, when they were spotted sharing a hug while carrying coffee on the street.

The couple first connected back in 2018, shortly before Garner and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce. Garner shares three kids with Affleck, 50, while Miller has two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell.

Garner and Miller appeared to break up by 2020. However, the couple appeared to be back on by the middle of 2021, when they were spotted spending time together on several occasions.



After Garner and Miller were photographed holding hands while on a walk in late January, a source told PEOPLE that the couple have "a lot of fun" together and confirmed they got back together after taking time off from dating.

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," the source said in February. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips."

"They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families," the source added at the time. "They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."



Miller supported Garner at the Los Angeles premiere of her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me in April. Though Miller did not join Garner on the red carpet, he did attend the premiere itself.



Prior to Garner's 10 years of marriage to Affleck, the actress was married to Felicity star Scott Foley from 2000 to 2003, when they divorced amicably.



When Garner spoke with PEOPLE in March 2021, she said the potential for getting married was not immediately on her mind.



"I don't know. I'm so far from it," she said at the time. "And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it. I'm good."

