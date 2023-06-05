Jennifer Coolidge Dreams Up Bloody Retribution for Her Scheming Husband on 'The White Lotus'

This post contains spoilers from season 2 of The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge has some thoughts on the future of The White Lotus, even though her character died during the show's season 2 finale.

In a one-on-one conversation with Jeremy Allen White for Variety's Actors on Actors video series, the 61-year-old actress confessed that she hopes Jon Gries — who plays Greg, the husband of her character Tanya — finds some retribution during the show's upcoming third season.

"My hope for Jon is that he's not finished with Greg," she shared. "I hope there's some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in 'The White Lotus'.

While not much is known about the series' third season — including whether Tanya's death is mentioned in any form — the Emmy winner also dreamed up a way she could return to the series to give her character vengeance.

"If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out," she joked.



Fans may remember that the pair's relationship, including whether Greg was having an affair, was questioned throughout the show's second season.



During the finale, Tanya asks a dying Quentin (Tom Hollander) whether Greg was cheating on her after she shot him and others in self-defense, having discovered that Niccolò (Stefano Gianino) had a serial killer kit with him.

Though her death came as a result of drowning after she slipped on her chunky platform heels trying to offboard the yacht, series creator Mike White previously teased in an HBO Max featurette that a storyline centered on what happens to Greg after his wife's death may be worked into the series.

"I think as far as what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone, but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it down to Greg," he said. "But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are streaming in full on Max.