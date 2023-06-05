Jennifer Coolidge Dreams Up Bloody Retribution for Her Scheming Husband on 'The White Lotus'

Seagulls starred in one revenge scenario Coolidge pitched to 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White for how Jon Gries' Greg might get his comeuppance — less expected, bringing a meat grinder into the mix

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 07:20 PM

This post contains spoilers from season 2 of The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge has some thoughts on the future of The White Lotus, even though her character died during the show's season 2 finale.

In a one-on-one conversation with Jeremy Allen White for Variety's Actors on Actors video series, the 61-year-old actress confessed that she hopes Jon Gries — who plays Greg, the husband of her character Tanya — finds some retribution during the show's upcoming third season.

"My hope for Jon is that he's not finished with Greg," she shared. "I hope there's some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."

Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries HBO The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 2 Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO
Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in 'The White Lotus'.

While not much is known about the series' third season — including whether Tanya's death is mentioned in any form — the Emmy winner also dreamed up a way she could return to the series to give her character vengeance.

"If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out," she joked.

Jennifer Coolidge & Jeremy Allen White | Actors on Actors

variety

Fans may remember that the pair's relationship, including whether Greg was having an affair, was questioned throughout the show's second season.

During the finale, Tanya asks a dying Quentin (Tom Hollander) whether Greg was cheating on her after she shot him and others in self-defense, having discovered that Niccolò (Stefano Gianino) had a serial killer kit with him.

The White Lotus Season 2
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Though her death came as a result of drowning after she slipped on her chunky platform heels trying to offboard the yacht, series creator Mike White previously teased in an HBO Max featurette that a storyline centered on what happens to Greg after his wife's death may be worked into the series.

"I think as far as what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone, but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it down to Greg," he said. "But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are streaming in full on Max.

Related Articles
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Meri Brown Admits She Has Been in 'a Challenging Place' After Allowing 'Outside Voices' to Affect Her
Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
See Kim Cattrall in Netflix's 'Glamorous' — Which Premieres the Same Day as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÃS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Admits She Hasn't Been a 'Great Picker' of Men — but Wants to 'Change That Pattern'
Duggar Family - Shiny Happy People
Duggar Doc Producers Say 'Things Fell Through the Cracks' with the Family — but Scandal Is 'Much Bigger'
Anna Shay
'Bling Empire' Star Anna Shay Dead from a Stroke at 62 (Exclusive)
Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland and Griffin Gluck
KaDee Strickland 'Screamed' When She Realized 'Cruel Summer' Would Be a 'Private Practice' Reunion (Exclusive)
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend Zonnique's "The Break Up" EP Release Party; Joyce 'Mama Joyce' Burruss at Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
'RHOA': Mama Joyce Agrees to Go to Family Therapy with Kandi and Todd After Being Told She's 'Gotta Stop'
Kenya Moore THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
'RHOA' Kenya Moore Is Rushed to the Hospital After Dizziness, Arm Numbness and a 'Hard Time Breathing'
Image
'Cheers' Stars Reveal They Were Swilling 'Warm, Flat, Salty, Non-Alcoholic Beer' for 11 Seasons
Shannon Beador
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reunites with Ex-Husband David: 'Never Know Who You're Going to Run Into'
Evan Handler Kim Catrall
Evan Handler Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Great,' Even If She Had 'No Contact with Anybody' (Exclusive)
Cheers Cast
'Cheers' Cast Recalls Gifting Kirstie Alley a Shotgun When She Joined the Sitcom
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended: 'If I Had Not Gotten It Together I Would Never Have Met My Wife'
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended, But It Led to Him Reconnecting with Wife Mary Steenburgen
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series â Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Tyler James Williams Says He's in a 'F--- It' Phase of His Career
STARS ON MARS: Tom Schwartz in STARS ON MARS premiering June 5Ã¢ÂÂth (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Brook Rushton/FOX. ÃÂ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
Tom Schwartz Blasted Off for 'Stars on Mars' in the Thick of the Scandoval: 'I Needed a Break from Reality'
Mark Paul Gossellaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkeley
'Saved by the Bell' Stars Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley to Reunite at 90s Con Tampa