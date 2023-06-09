Jennifer Coolidge Reveals What’s Kept Her from Having Kids: ‘I’m Very Immature’

Jennifer Coolidge is getting candid about her decision not to have kids.

In a cover interview with British GQ for their summer issue, Coolidge opened up about why she thinks she never became a mom.

“I’m very, very immature,” she told the outlet. “I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child.”

“Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up,” she added, joking that she'd make a better stepmother than anything.

The star — who has already had a bustling year with a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, a Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of Year honor and a Super Bowl commercial for e.l.f. Cosmetics — noted that she thinks she'd “appreciate” her recent success “more if I had kids or something.”

However, she told the outlet that it was ultimately not in the cards for her, partially because of her taste in dating intense men.

“I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?” she said. “Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in February about her whirlwind few months and new status as the "It Girl", the actress said she has an idea about why she connected with so many fans.

"I think people liked that I was the underdog," the actress said. "I played a lot of strange women, and people were amused by the comedies I've done. Then Mike White put me in The White Lotus and it was a drama and comedy at the same time — I never really had that."

Haley Lu Richardson and Jennifer Coolidge in 'The White Lotus'. Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Coolidge previously took on roles as a supporting actress in films like Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story and appeared in shows like Sex and the City, 2 Broke Girls and Friends, before landing her popular role as rich damsel in distress Tanya McQuoidon The White Lotus.



The show, which catapulted her fame and helped her reach a new fan base, also brought her newfound attention during the awards season and even in regular moments in her daily life.

"I don't know if they just played clips of me so many times on the Internet or Instagram, but it doesn't matter what disguise I have on, I can be wearing a frog costume with a helmet and people know it's me," she said.

She added, "I was recently walking in the North End in Boston, and I couldn't make it down the street. I think it's so interesting. I guess it's the Internet. I don't know — or maybe I have a weird walk.”

