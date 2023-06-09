Jennifer Coolidge Recalls Being Roommates with ‘American Pie’ Costar Eddie Kaye Thomas: ‘I Wasn’t the Love of His Life’

Coolidge infamously played Stifler's sultry mom in the 'American Pie' movie series

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 9, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Jennifer Coolidge and Eddie Kaye Thomas
Photo:

Ken McKay/Shutterstock 

Jennifer Coolidge and Eddie Kaye Thomas were once more than just costars.

The White Lotus star, 61, revealed in an interview with the British GQ for their summer issue that she and her fellow American Pie scene stealer lived together for a year or two in Los Angeles in the early 2000’s.

The actress infamously played Stifler’s sultry mom Jeanine in the popular 1999 film and its 2001 sequel. Thomas’ character Finch grew interested in Jeanine, and hilariously bedded her.

“I wasn’t the love of his life,” Coolidge joked, noting that they had lived together as platonic roommates. 

“[Thomas] had girlfriends,” she said. “My bedroom was across the hallway from his.” 

american pie, jennifer coolidge
Moviestore/Shutterstock

However, that didn’t mean that Coolidge was lonely. The actress previously teased during a video interview with Variety last August that she “got a lot of sexual action from American Pie” — and that if she didn’t do the movies then there wouldn’t be “like 200 people that I would never have slept with!”

"That was sort of an exaggeration," Coolidge clarified to pal Ariana Grande asked in a December interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But it helped my dating life in a way that I can't ever explain. If I hadn't had that movie, I don't think… Well, let's just say it would've been a very dull decade."

Coolidge went on to admit that her American Pie role "did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men."

"This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal," Coolidge said, explaining that she and the unnamed man had an awkward conversation on the phone with the man's mother while in bed the next morning. "I won't get into the details. But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Jennifer Coolidge. Rich Fury/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Coolidge told British GQ that jobs offer different opportunities for connection, like her friendship with Thomas through American Pie, and that’s what she takes into account when considering a role. 

“I’m single,” she told the publication. “My way of talking myself into a different job is like, well, it could be romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends. Cool things could come out of it.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in February about her whirlwind success after starring as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, the actress said she has an idea about why she connected with so many fans. 

"I think people liked that I was the underdog," the actress told PEOPLE exclusively. "I played a lot of strange women, and people were amused by the comedies I've done. Then Mike White put me in The White Lotus and it was a drama and comedy at the same time — I never really had that."

The White Lotus Season 2
Jennifer Coolidge in 'The White Lotus'. Fabio Lovino/HBO

The show, which catapulted her a new level of fame and helped her reach an extended fan base, also brought her newfound attention during the awards season and even in regular moments in her daily life.

"I don't know if they just played clips of me so many times on the Internet or Instagram, but it doesn't matter what disguise I have on, I can be wearing a frog costume with a helmet and people know it's me," she said. "I was recently walking in the North End in Boston, and I couldn't make it down the street. I think it's so interesting. I guess it's the Internet. I don't know — or maybe I have a weird walk.”

And as for the possibility of reprising her role as Stifler's mom in another American Pie film, costar Tara Reid is hoping Coolidge will push for another addition to the comedy series.

"Jennifer is a comedic genius and so sweet. She loved American Pie. We all did," Reid, 47, said on the Australian talk show Studio 10. "Come on, Jennifer, you're a powerful woman right now! Push it forward!"

