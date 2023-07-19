Jennifer Connelly Rocks a Bikini on the Beach in Capri During Italy Vacation 

Jennifer Connelly is having a sun-soaked summer in Capri!

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 52, donned a black string bikini while on vacation with her husband of 20 years Paul Bettany on the island of Capri, Italy.

In a photo from their seaside outing on the Mediterranean, the star waded through the water back to her boat.

Faraglioni rocks and coastline, Capri, Italy. Melvyn Longhurst/Getty

Connelly shared a photo on Instagram last month where she wore another black bikini.

The picture shows the actress posing on a boat with a playful smirk on her face. Her hair is tied back and she’s wearing several necklaces and bracelets, shielding her eyes with one hand.

“Happy first day of summer ☀️” Connelly wrote in the caption.

Connelly and Bettany were photographed on a bike ride together in New York City two days prior.

While relatively quiet about their relationship, the two have been married for 20 years. Their romance started on the set of A Beautiful Mind in 2001, although they didn't begin dating until filming wrapped, as they were both in other relationships at the time. They married in early 2003.

Donato Sardella/Getty

The pair became “instant friends” while shooting the film, the actor told PEOPLE in 2003. “I knew from the first moment I saw her we were meant for each other,” he said.

Since then, they’ve welcomed daughter Agnes, now 12, and son Stellan, 19. They also co-parented Connelly's 26-yer-old son from a previous relationship, Kai, together.

Connelly and Bettany have collaborated on several projects since A Beautiful Mind — including 2015's Shelter — and both appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Bettany was the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S. in Iron Man and later starred as Vision, while Connelly played Peter Parker's AI assistant Karen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Marriage and children changed my life," Bettany told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in 2021. "It really altered who I was and what I saw as my goals."

On the special moments, the actor said, "when I catch myself and realize the five of us are laughing together," he said. "And there is nobody on Earth with whom I could be having a better time."

