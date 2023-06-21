Jennifer Connelly and Husband Paul Bettany Go on a Bike Ride Together in New York City

The couple, who share two children, first met while filming 'A Beautiful Mind' in 2001, and tied the knot in early 2003

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 21, 2023 12:26PM EDT
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany are spotted on a bike ride in New York City. Jennifer, 52, wore a white t-shirt, jeans, and white trainers. The 52 year old English actor wore a henley shirt, light trousers, and Dr Martens shoes.
Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany are kicking off summer with some cycling action.

The actor spouses were photographed on a bike ride together on Monday in New York City, dressed casually and cool for the warm weather.

Connelly and Bettany, both 52, coordinated in white T-shirts, with the WandaVision actor in khaki trousers and brown shoes as he rode behind his wife.

The Top Gun: Maverick actress opted for light-wash jeans and white sneakers, while both she and Bettany also sported sunglasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Actress Jennifer Connelly and actor Paul Bettany arrive to Hollywood Film Festival's Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany in 2007. Barry King/WireImage

Connelly and Bettany met while filming A Beautiful Mind in 2001, though they didn't begin dating until after the shoot, as they were both in other relationships at the time. The couple tied the knot in early 2003.

Since then, the actors have welcomed daughter Agnes, now 12, and son Stellan, 19. They also raised Connelly's 25-yer-old son from a previous relationship, Kai, together.

Connelly and Bettany have worked together on several projects since A Beautiful Mind, including 2015's Shelter.

They've also both appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe films — Bettany was the voice behind Iron Man's J.A.R.V.I.S. and later starred as Vision, while Connelly played a small role in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Peter Parker's AI assistant Karen.

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California
Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly in 2022. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Connelly and Bettany's friendship blossomed into romance shortly after the shock of the 9/11 attacks — Bettany has said he realized he was in love with the actress after frantically worrying about her. He proposed to Connelly before they even dated and moved in with her in New York City.

"Yeah, totally faked my way into that one; poor Jennifer, as she slowly realized how ill-educated I was," he joked to PEOPLE in an exclusive chat back in 2021. "She's much better read than me. I just sound like it because of the English accent, that's all."

The couple wed in early 2003 and raised Kai, Connelly's son from her previous relationship with photographer David Dugan, before welcoming Stellan later that year and Agnes in 2011.

"Marriage and children changed my life," revealed Bettany. "It really altered who I was and what I saw as my goals."

Now the moments that mean the most to the actor are "when I catch myself and realize the five of us are laughing together," he said. "And there is nobody on Earth with whom I could be having a better time."

Related Articles
Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke 'Lied' to Parents to Cover for Night She Lost Her Virginity: 'My Father Was Very, Very Upset'
Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence Supported by Her Parents at N.Y.C. Premiere of Raunchy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is Requesting $248K a Month in Child Support: Court Documents
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Discuss the Possibility of Having Kids: 'Time Will Tell'
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After She Filed
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Keith Urban Honors 'Sexy' Wife Nicole Kidman as She Turns 56: 'Happy Birthday Baby!'
Janet Jackson Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Praises 'Goddess' Friend Janet Jackson After Seeing Her in Concert: 'She's a Legend'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles
Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Bebe Rexha Assailant Told Police He Thought It 'Would Be Funny' to Hit Her with Phone as Charges Unveiled
Sarah Jessica Parker Robert Downey Jr.
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Gave Ex Robert Downey Jr. 'Stability' When He Struggled with Addiction
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Julian Sands Still Missing 5 Months Later Despite New Search with Drones, 80 Volunteers and 2 Helicopters
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Wants Daughter India, 11, to 'Have a Childhood' Rather Than Follow Him into Acting
Jonathan Majors, center, and Meagan Good, left, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors Supported by Girlfriend Meagan Good at Court Appearance amid Assault Charges
US producer and actor Tom Cruise poses on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise Says His 'Goal Since I Was Little Was to Make Movies' at 'Mission: Impossible' Rome Premiere
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willisâs âLove Feels Like the Warmest, Coziest Blanketâ as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' Love Feels Like 'Coziest Blanket' as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Bebe Rexha after being hit with phone on stage
Bebe Rexha 'Good' After Being Hit in Face with Phone: Singer Required Stitches as Man Arrested