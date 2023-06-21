Jennifer Connelly and Husband Paul Bettany Go on a Bike Ride Together in New York City

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany are kicking off summer with some cycling action.

The actor spouses were photographed on a bike ride together on Monday in New York City, dressed casually and cool for the warm weather.

Connelly and Bettany, both 52, coordinated in white T-shirts, with the WandaVision actor in khaki trousers and brown shoes as he rode behind his wife.

The Top Gun: Maverick actress opted for light-wash jeans and white sneakers, while both she and Bettany also sported sunglasses.

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany in 2007. Barry King/WireImage

Connelly and Bettany met while filming A Beautiful Mind in 2001, though they didn't begin dating until after the shoot, as they were both in other relationships at the time. The couple tied the knot in early 2003.

Since then, the actors have welcomed daughter Agnes, now 12, and son Stellan, 19. They also raised Connelly's 25-yer-old son from a previous relationship, Kai, together.

Connelly and Bettany have worked together on several projects since A Beautiful Mind, including 2015's Shelter.

They've also both appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe films — Bettany was the voice behind Iron Man's J.A.R.V.I.S. and later starred as Vision, while Connelly played a small role in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Peter Parker's AI assistant Karen.



Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly in 2022. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Connelly and Bettany's friendship blossomed into romance shortly after the shock of the 9/11 attacks — Bettany has said he realized he was in love with the actress after frantically worrying about her. He proposed to Connelly before they even dated and moved in with her in New York City.

"Yeah, totally faked my way into that one; poor Jennifer, as she slowly realized how ill-educated I was," he joked to PEOPLE in an exclusive chat back in 2021. "She's much better read than me. I just sound like it because of the English accent, that's all."

The couple wed in early 2003 and raised Kai, Connelly's son from her previous relationship with photographer David Dugan, before welcoming Stellan later that year and Agnes in 2011.

"Marriage and children changed my life," revealed Bettany. "It really altered who I was and what I saw as my goals."

Now the moments that mean the most to the actor are "when I catch myself and realize the five of us are laughing together," he said. "And there is nobody on Earth with whom I could be having a better time."