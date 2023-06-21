Jennifer Connelly Flaunts Her Abs in Tiny Black Bikini: ‘Happy First Day of Summer’

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actress showed off her cute swimsuit while posing on a boat

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
Published on June 21, 2023 04:06PM EDT
Jennifer Connelly Flaunts Abs in Black Bikini
Jennifer Connelly. Photo:

Instagram/jennifer.connelly

Jennifer Connelly is ready for some sunshine.

On Wednesday, the  Top Gun: Maverick actress, 52, shared a fun photo on Instagram showing her followers her cute black bikini

In the picture, the actress is standing up on a boat holding her hand against her forehead and giving the camera a smirk. She’s wearing a black bikini with a triangle top and brief bottoms. Her hair is pulled back and she’s wearing several necklaces of various lengths and several bracelets. 

“Happy first day of summer ☀️” Connelly wrote alongside the photo. 


The photo comes just two days after the actress was spotted biking in New York City with husband Paul Bettany

The actor spouses were photographed on a bike ride together on Monday in New York City, dressed casually and cool for the warm weather.

Connelly and Bettany, 52, coordinated in white T-shirts, with the WandaVision actor in khaki trousers and brown shoes as he rode behind his wife.

The Top Gun: Maverick actress opted for light-wash jeans and white sneakers, while both she and Bettany also sported sunglasses.

Connelly and Bettany met while filming A Beautiful Mind in 2001, though they didn't begin dating until after the shoot, as they were both in other relationships at the time. The couple tied the knot in early 2003.

Since then, the actors have welcomed daughter Agnes, now 12, and son Stellan, 19. They also raised Connelly's 25-year-old son from a previous relationship, Kai, together.

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bethany
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bethany. Donato Sardella/Getty

Connelly and Bettany have worked together on several projects since A Beautiful Mind, including 2015's Shelter.

They've also both appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe films — Bettany was the voice behind Iron Man's J.A.R.V.I.S. and later starred as Vision, while Connelly played a small role in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Peter Parker's AI assistant Karen.

