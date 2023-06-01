Jennifer Connelly Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Agnes as She Turns 12: 'We Love You, Sweet Girl!'

In an Instagram post made on Wednesday, the 'Top Gun: Maverick' actress, 52, can be seen sitting in a scenic setting with her daughter

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on June 1, 2023 04:02 PM
Jennifer Connelly Instagram post about daughter
Jennifer Connelly and daughter Agnes Lark. Photo:

Instagram//jennifer.connelly

Jennifer Connelly is celebrating her little girl on a special day.

In an Instagram post made on Wednesday, the Top Gun: Maverick actress, 52, wishes daughter Agnes a happy 12th birthday with a rare photo of the two together in a scenic setting.

"Happy birthday, Agnes Lark 🤍 We love you, sweet girl!," Connelly captioned the cute photo.

She and husband Paul Bettany, 52, share Agnes and son Stellan, 19. Connelly is also mom to son Kai 25, with ex David Dugan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, the A Beautiful Mind actress and Agnes were shown on the Jumbotron at the Brooklyn Nets' final game of the season, where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The mother and daughter were cheering as Bettany leaned forward and smiled. Connelly shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram.

She captioned the action shot, "@brooklynnets jumbotron catching my good side."

"My god you were invested," her husband commented on the photo.

In March, Connelly posed on the Academy Awards red carpet with son Stellan. The pair both sported black attire.

While Stellan selected a traditional suit and tie, Connelly wore a black gown with a detailed neckline.

The actress met her husband on the set of the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind, though both were in other relationships at the time.

Their friendship eventually blossomed into a romance shortly after the 9/11 attacks, as Bettany realized he was in love with the actress after worrying about her when he failed to reach her for two days. He later proposed to Connelly before they even dated, and moved in with her in New York City. The couple tied the knot in 2003.

Related Articles
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Everly to Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: âYou Are Everything
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'
Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Exclusive Photos from Son's Peter Rabbit-Themed Birthday Party
Alex Rodriguez and Natasha Alexander Rodriguez attend Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida
Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Cried Writing Daughter Natasha's Graduation Letter: 'My Role Model'
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photos of Husband Chris Pratt and Their Daughters
WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning'
WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning' (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday
Ryan Gosling GQ cover
Ryan Gosling Says He Knew He Wanted Kids with Eva Mendes After They Played a Pretend Family on Screen
Kate Hudson Ryder Comments
Kate Hudson's Son Ryder, 19, Tells Mom He 'Might' Unfollow Her After She Posts Revealing Bikini Photo
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savannah's Graduation
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown and Kody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savanah's Graduation
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Shares Sweet Photos with All Four of His Kids Over Memorial Day Weekend
kourtney kardashian travis barker alabama
Travis Barker Shares Photo with Daughter Alabama, 17, and Wife Kourtney Kardashian While on Tour
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday: 'So Thankful'
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade: 'Proud'
nicky hilton and daughter at concert
Nicky Hilton Shares Adorable Video of 5-Year-Old Daughter Teddy at Taylor Swift Concert