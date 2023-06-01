Jennifer Connelly Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Agnes as She Turns 12: 'We Love You, Sweet Girl!'

Jennifer Connelly is celebrating her little girl on a special day.

In an Instagram post made on Wednesday, the Top Gun: Maverick actress, 52, wishes daughter Agnes a happy 12th birthday with a rare photo of the two together in a scenic setting.

"Happy birthday, Agnes Lark 🤍 We love you, sweet girl!," Connelly captioned the cute photo.

She and husband Paul Bettany, 52, share Agnes and son Stellan, 19. Connelly is also mom to son Kai 25, with ex David Dugan.



Earlier this year, the A Beautiful Mind actress and Agnes were shown on the Jumbotron at the Brooklyn Nets' final game of the season, where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The mother and daughter were cheering as Bettany leaned forward and smiled. Connelly shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram.

She captioned the action shot, "@brooklynnets jumbotron catching my good side."

"My god you were invested," her husband commented on the photo.



In March, Connelly posed on the Academy Awards red carpet with son Stellan. The pair both sported black attire.

While Stellan selected a traditional suit and tie, Connelly wore a black gown with a detailed neckline.

The actress met her husband on the set of the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind, though both were in other relationships at the time.

Their friendship eventually blossomed into a romance shortly after the 9/11 attacks, as Bettany realized he was in love with the actress after worrying about her when he failed to reach her for two days. He later proposed to Connelly before they even dated, and moved in with her in New York City. The couple tied the knot in 2003.

