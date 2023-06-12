Jennifer Aydin is celebrating her daughter's 16th birthday in style!

On Sunday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, shared a series of photos to her Instagram in celebration of her daughter Gabby's Sweet 16. In the first photo, Gabby smiles with both of her parents in front of a balloon arch.

Aspects of the party are highlighted in other photos, such as a pink and white birthday cake, a sign that reads 'Gabby' in the backyard, and the dance floor.

"Happy Sweet 16th to my #gorgeousgabby I love these captured moments!" Aydin began her caption, going on to thank the vendors who helped with the party. "It was a magical night and we couldn't have picked a better venue for our daughter's #sweet16 than our home 🥰🙏🏻."

Jennifer and her husband Bill Aydin, 50, share five children together, including sons Christian, 11, Jacob, 13, and Justin, 18, as well as daughters Olivia, 9, and Gabby.

On a previous season of RHONJ, Aydin discussed her husband's infidelity, which took place when she was expecting their fourth child. Costar Margaret Josephs brought up the affair at Teresa Giudice's pool party occurring during the season 12 premiere episode, though Jennifer had "told nobody" about Bill's infidelity at the time.

"It was supposed to be in the vault and never brought up again. When I say I told nobody, I didn't tell my mother, I didn't tell my sister, I didn't tell my best friend," Aydin previously told PEOPLE, noting that Bill's affair occurred when she was expecting their fourth child, Christian.

"I didn't want anybody to see any type of red flag," she continued. "So I just went through the motions and put on a brave face and did everything I thought a good wife and mother was supposed to do while being crushed inside ultimately."

In March, Aydin told E! News that despite the couple's marital struggles, divorcing her husband was never in the cards.

"Never, not even once," she said. "If I didn't break up with him after him having an affair, I'm definitely not going to break up with him after a little a few hiccups over the children. Parents fight over children, children cause stress to a marriage, but you make it work."

Though Jennifer acknowledged that "there's going to be times where he annoys the s--- out of me or when I annoy the s--- out of him," she wouldn't throw in the towel because of those issues.

"That's marriage — for better or worse, 'til death do us part," she added. "I look at him and I'm like, 'You're stuck with me.'"