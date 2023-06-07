Jennifer Aniston Teases 'The Morning Show' Is 'a Lot More Sensual' in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston is giving fans of The Morning Show a hint of what’s to come in season 3.

“It's a good, juicy one," Aniston, 54, teases of the Apple TV+ series' next season. "Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year.”

Zoey Grossman

The actress and Pvolve fitness brand partner admits she's looking forward to taking a few months off before the season premiere this fall.

“In our business, you have to demand the time off or carve it out, because there's always something that's going to pop up. So I think after next week I'm going to take June and July off,” she says. “I've never done that, but I really think I'm going to do it. I’m going to travel because I haven't really since the pandemic. I've become very insular. But it's time to get over that, it’s very easy to fall into agoraphobia after this pandemic. And I refuse to let that happen.”



Aniston's involvement with Pvolve (an exercise program that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, strengthen and restore the body through on-demand and streaming and in-person classes) will include advising the company on its marketing, product and programming strategy.



While she still hikes and does Pilates, she has “hung up the 45 minutes of cardio, the aggressive CrossFits. That didn't, for me, work,” Aniston explains. “And I think for longevity and something that is sustainable and you don't burn out, this just has worked for me.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Her thoughts on wellness, which have evolved over the years, “come down to simplicity,” she says. “It's just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap. You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20 percent of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge. For me, I couldn't do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself.”

When it comes to her life now, Aniston feels most proud “that I'm still here? That we're still talking. That we're still interesting in some way. We still have something to offer."

She continues, "I have the most precious group of girlfriends that I am so madly in love with. I have a beautiful group of friends; loyal, funny, talented, kind. But I would say, that I've made it, I'm here. Doing our best.”

Her daily mantra these days is easy: “Find joy. Find joy. Find joy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show can be streamed on Apple TV+ ahead of the season 3 premiere, which is expected this fall.