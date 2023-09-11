Jennifer Aniston Shares ‘Summertime Photo Dump’ of Vacation with Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Aniston is looking back at summer!

The actress, 54, shared a “summertime photo dump” of her vacation activities Sunday, which included a beach day with famous friends Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel and their wives Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka.

In the first image, Aniston wore a cream dress and beige shoulder bag as she posed between McNearney, 45, and Anka, 54, who both sported stylish black outfits.

In the second photo, Aniston held onto a glass and her towel as she walked through a beach while wearing a black bikini top, sunglasses and sun hat.

Bateman, 54, and Kimmel, 55, were also seen posing with their wives and Aniston on a large yellow sofa in a glass-windowed room, with Kimmel wearing a white shirt and nude pants, while Bateman opted for a dark blue top and black shorts.



The travel party was also joined by film director Will Speck as they took a group selfie while taking a stroll.

Aniston’s post also included snaps of her dogs Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, as well as her appearing to undergo post-workout recovery by wearing compression pants.

Many of The Morning Show’s 42.9 million followers commented on the post. “You posting a photo dump is something I never thought I need,” wrote one.

“You can almost feel the good vibes,” added another.



From Left: Molly Mcnearney, Will Speck, Jimmy Kimmel, Amanda Anka, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston's vacation post comes after the Friends alum revealed that she would have become an interior designer if she hadn't found success as an actress.

“I love putting homes together and creating spaces," she recently told the Wall Street Journal. "I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”

More recently, Aniston celebrated the second birthday of her haircare brand, LolaVie by sharing a set of black-and-white photos that showed her as a two-year-old, crouched down and dressed in a frilly outfit.

In a second image, Aniston was pictured as her present-day self in a promotional image for the brand.

“Someone turns TWO today and it’s not these two ☺️,” she wrote alongside the post.

“Happy second Birthday @Lolavie! Proud of my incredible team. All the friends, fans and ALL the returning customers! 🙏🏼💋Couldn’t have done it without you… and so much more to come! ❤️🥳🛀💁🏼‍♀️.”

"I've been working on this for quite a long time," Aniston previously told PEOPLE at the September 2021 launch of the haircare brand, adding that she “got the bug” to take a deeper look at the development of hair products partly as a result of trying to repair her own famous locks.

"It's always been a problem growing it and keeping it healthy,” she said of her hair. “So, it's been my thorn, for sure, which is why this all feels very organic for me to face a hair product head-on and go, 'Let's make something great.' "







