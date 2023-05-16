Jennifer Aniston's Relaxed Jeans Are Summer-Friendly, and You Can Get a Similar Pair Starting at Just $18

Katie Holmes and Rihanna have also turned to roomy straight-leg jeans

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
Published on May 16, 2023 09:00 PM

Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston really did put on a morning show — or, a fashion show — for her followers.

Early last week, The Morning Show star showed off her morning routine and how she brews a good ol’ cup of joe on Instagram. What jolted us awake wasn’t the price tag of what appears to be an $825 coffee machine and Nespresso milk frother, but it was her straight-leg jeans. 

Not figure-fitting or tight to the body, her jeans had a looser fit, but one that was still flattering. They somehow captured the casual vibes we like to have for summer days at home, yet they also didn’t look shapeless or saggy. Plus, with the right shoes and accessories, straight-leg jeans can easily be worn for nearly all of potential summer plans — parks, picnics, potlucks, they work for them all! 

Straight-leg jeans can work all year round, too. Katie Holmes also wore a pair back in February, while Rihanna just opted for the style at the end of April. Unlike other styles, straight jeans don’t flare, widen, or taper throughout, which gives them a more timeless look that anyone can wear season after season, no matter what’s trendy. Now that doesn’t mean you can’t play around with them — you can get straight jeans that are on the baggier side, a pair that is more slimming, or even something in the middle.  

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Aniston

For a budget-friendly pair, pick up the Lee Relaxed Fit Straight-Leg Jean from Amazon. They currently have over 12,000 perfect ratings from shoppers and are available in short, regular, and long lengths in 27 colors and washes. The jeans tend to run small, according to Amazon, so make sure to factor this in when grabbing your size. 

One shopper said the pants have a “really comfortable fit” and “are comfortable all day long sitting, standing, bending over.” Another shared, “Usually, I want to get my stiff and binding jeans off when I get home. Not these. I can live in them.”

Lee Women's Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean

Amazon

Buy It! Lee Relaxed Fit Straight-Leg Jean in Meridian, $28.55--$34.90 (orig. $42.90); amazon.com

There’s something about a light-wash jean that feels so summery, like these light blue Madewell jeans. Available in sizes 23 to 32, the high-rise jeans would pair well with a blouse, a bodysuit, or T-shirt for days spent in the backyard or on the patio. Plus, tons of shoppers are eyeing them — in the past week, more than 900 shoppers have added the jeans to their shopping carts. 

Baggy Straight Jeans in Olvera Wash

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Olvera Wash, $59.07 with code TOOGOOD (orig. $98); madewell.com

It’s hard to tell if Aniston just rolled up her jeans herself or if they came that way — so we found options for both. This pair of Boy Fit Jeans from Gap has cuffed hems to show off your summer sandals, along with a mid-rise waist, five pockets, and a relaxed fit. They also happen to be on sale for under $50, but, unsurprisingly, stock is going fast!  

Boy Fit Jeans with Washwell

Gap

Buy It! Gap Boy Fit Jeans with Washwell in Medium Indigo, $47.97 with code FRIEND (orig. $79.95); gap.com

For outfits that warrant straight A’s across the board, you need to get some straight-leg jeans — they make any outfit feel cooler. And if Jennifer Aniston has them, you know they’re something you need, too. 

Keep scrolling to shop more straight-leg jeans from Amazon, Everlane, and more. 

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans in Medium Indigo Worn In, $79.50; amazon.com

The Super-Soft Relaxed Jean

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Super-Soft Relaxed Jean in Vintage Dark Blue, $98; everlane.com

High-Waisted Button-Fly Stretch Jeans

Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy High-Waisted Button-Fly Slouchy Straight Cropped Non-Stretch Jeans in Remi, $18 at checkout (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com

THE LOOSE JEAN

Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic The Loose Jean in Light Wash, $89.99 (orig. $130); bananarepublic.gap.com

Time and Tru Womenâs Mid Rise Straight Jean

Walmart

Buy It! Time and Tru Mid-Rise Straight Jean in Medium Wash, $17.98; walmart.com

Cuffed Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Buy It! NYDJ Cuffed Relaxed Straight-Leg Jeans in Romance, $95.20 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com

Bandolino Women's Mandie Signature Fit High Rise Straight Jean

Amazon

Buy It! Bandolino Mandie Signature Fit High-Rise Straight Jean in Athens, $19.56– $39.94 (orig. $24.99–$45); amazon.com

