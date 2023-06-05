Jennifer Aniston Reveals a Hint of Silver Roots While Debuting New LolaVie Product

Once again, Jennifer Aniston's famous hair is stealing the spotlight. While launching her latest LolaVie drop on Instagram, the star gave followers a peek at a small sliver of silver roots.

Her haircare brand announced on Friday that it was releasing its newest product, the Intensive Repair Treatment. For the big reveal, Aniston, 54, recorded a video for her brand with her signature blond hair halfway up and a few strands framing her face, along with a section of a silvery hue poking from her hairline.

In the clip, posted to Instagram, she wore a comfy all-black athleisure set.

Aniston launched LolaVie in 2021, telling PEOPLE at the time that she couldn't have done it without the help of her friends. "Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them."

And they've certainly come along for the ride ever since. She revealed in an interview with InStyle in March that her close friend Jason Bateman is "obsessed" with her brand.

"Guys love a good hair product," she told InStyle. "The guys have taken all the samples."

"My friend Jason Bateman — who has the most hair that any human being could possibly have, and he's the envy of all males with maybe three grays — he is obsessed," Aniston admitted.

Aniston has had her hand in everything along the way of LolaVie's growth, even dressing up in disguise just last month when the brand launched in Ulta. She wanted to check out the display incognito!

"Guys, I'm at Ulta and we're going to sneak in… LolaVie is launching," she said to the camera in the video she shared on Instagram.

"So we're going to put on this little hat, and my sunglasses on, and we're going to go see what it looks like in the store. Let's go, come on!" she said, hopping out of the car.

She then scoured the store to find her display before buying out product to take home with her — despite the fact that she has as much as she needs at her disposal.

"I mean, come on," she told the camera while back in her car and opening the bag. "This is so exciting!"