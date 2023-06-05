Jennifer Aniston Reveals a Hint of Silver Roots While Debuting New LolaVie Product

Aniston's haircare brand launched the Intensive Repair Treatment late last week

By Hedy Phillips
Updated on June 5, 2023 07:42 PM
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Photo:

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Once again, Jennifer Aniston's famous hair is stealing the spotlight. While launching her latest LolaVie drop on Instagram, the star gave followers a peek at a small sliver of silver roots. 

Her haircare brand announced on Friday that it was releasing its newest product, the Intensive Repair Treatment. For the big reveal, Aniston, 54, recorded a video for her brand with her signature blond hair halfway up and a few strands framing her face, along with a section of a silvery hue poking from her hairline.

In the clip, posted to Instagram, she wore a comfy all-black athleisure set.

Aniston launched LolaVie in 2021, telling PEOPLE at the time that she couldn't have done it without the help of her friends. "Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them."

And they've certainly come along for the ride ever since. She revealed in an interview with InStyle in March that her close friend Jason Bateman is "obsessed" with her brand.

"Guys love a good hair product," she told InStyle. "The guys have taken all the samples."

"My friend Jason Bateman — who has the most hair that any human being could possibly have, and he's the envy of all males with maybe three grays — he is obsessed," Aniston admitted.

Aniston has had her hand in everything along the way of LolaVie's growth, even dressing up in disguise just last month when the brand launched in Ulta. She wanted to check out the display incognito!

"Guys, I'm at Ulta and we're going to sneak in… LolaVie is launching," she said to the camera in the video she shared on Instagram.

"So we're going to put on this little hat, and my sunglasses on, and we're going to go see what it looks like in the store. Let's go, come on!" she said, hopping out of the car.

She then scoured the store to find her display before buying out product to take home with her — despite the fact that she has as much as she needs at her disposal.

"I mean, come on," she told the camera while back in her car and opening the bag. "This is so exciting!"

Related Articles
jennifer aniston at ulta
Jennifer Aniston Hits Ulta in Disguise for Her Haircare Brand's In-Store Launch: 'This Is So Exciting'
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which of Her (Unexpected!) Famous Friends Is 'Obsessed' with Her Haircare Brand
gabrielle union instagram
Gabrielle Union Shares Video of Her Gray Roots After Taking Out Her Braids: 'Welcome to Old Age, Kids'
Katharine McPhee Foster Debuted a Brand New Blond-ish Bob
Katharine McPhee Debuts a Brand New Chin-Grazing Bob — See Her Hair Transformation!
May Editors' Beauty Picks
We Tried Dozens of Beauty Products This Month — These 19 Are Worth Your Money
Jennifer Aniston zhuzhing her hair
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Expert-Level Hairstyling Skills While Demoing Her Latest LolaVie Hair Oil
2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement – Red Carpet & Backstage
Taraji P. Henson Talks Launching Her Haircare Brand on HSN: 'To My Aunties, This Is Big' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Aniston attends 2020 Netflix SAG After Party at Sunset Tower on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Brand LolaVie's 1st Birthday with New Launch — and Shares Her Hair Icons
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer Teases 'Friends' Costar Jennifer Aniston Over Naked Shower Video Promoting Her Haircare Line
jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Natural Curls in Post-Shower Haircare Routine
Jessica "Judy" Dupart and DaBrat attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching”
Who Is Da Brat's Wife? All About Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart
Gabrielle Union arrives at the premiere of the AppleTV+ show"Truth Be Told" Season 3
Gabrielle Union and Her Haircare Brand Announce $75,000 Mentorship Grant for Black Women-Owned Businesses 
Ariana Grande Talks Favorite REM products
Ariana Grande Reveals Her 'Wicked' Character Will Use r.e.m. beauty in the Film: 'Glinda Wears a Few Things'
Katherine Heigl’s ArtWare
Katherine Heigl Says She 'Needed to Be Brave' When Launching Her Shopify Store Dedicated to Animal Welfare
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink attend the Launch of the Official Competition and "The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 7, 2018 in Cannes, France
Who Is Patrick Dempsey's Wife? All About Jillian Dempsey
Jennifer aniston for LolaVie
We Tried Jennifer Aniston’s Latest LolaVie Products — Here’s Our Review