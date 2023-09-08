Jennifer Aniston Shares a Rare Baby Photo in Honor of LolaVie's 2nd Anniversary: ‘So Much More to Come’

The actress launched her hair care company two years ago and celebrated the milestone with a rarely-seen photo from her childhood

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
Updated on September 8, 2023 03:14PM EDT
Jennifer Aniston Lolavie anniversary instagram post
Jennifer Aniston shared an adorable and rare baby photo of herself on Instagram as she celebrated the second anniversary of her haircare brand, LolaVie. Photo:

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram; Courtesy of photographer Emma Summerton

Jennifer Aniston is blowing out the candles for the second birthday of her haircare brand, LolaVie.

Aniston, 54, marked the second anniversary of the company on Instagram Friday with an adorable set of black-and-white photos. The first picture shows the actress as a two-year-old, crouched down and dressed in an adorable frilly outfit. In the second, Aniston is her glamorous present-day self in a promotional photo for the brand. 

“Someone turns TWO today and it’s not these two ☺️,” she wrote alongside the post.  

“Happy second Birthday @Lolavie! Proud of my incredible team. All the friends, fans and ALL the returning customers! 🙏🏼💋Couldn’t have done it without you… and so much more to come! ❤️🥳🛀💁🏼‍♀️.”

Someone else celebrating the anniversary in style? Aniston's dog Lord Chesterfield, who got into the heart-shaped cake the team had ordered to commemorate the day.

The haircare brand launched in September 2021 after years of behind-the-scenes work, the actress previously told PEOPLE. 

"I've been working on this for quite a long time," Aniston said, adding that she “got the bug” to take a deeper look at the “development of hair products years ago.”

It was also inspired in part by her desire to repair her own famous head of hair. 

"It's always been a problem growing it and keeping it healthy,” she said of her locks. “So, it's been my thorn, for sure, which is why this all feels very organic for me to face a hair product head on and go, 'Let's make something great.'"

Jennifer Aniston - Lolavie Brand Launch
Jennifer Aniston poses for the launch of her hair care brand, LolaVie. Courtesy of photographer Emma Summerton

The brand’s Instagram account shared a post in honor of the anniversary, too, giving fans and customers another look at a young Aniston. 

“In honor of our second birthday — here’s our founder at 2(ish) vs now(ish)… the hair keeps getting better! ❤️.”

The LolaVie account shared two photos, one of Aniston in her childhood with a hood over her head, and another, more recent photo where she recreated the pose. 

Since the launch of the brand two years ago, Aniston has dropped seven products. She started out with a Glossing Detangler — a product she called the “Swiss Army Knife” of hair care due to its many benefits, including protecting hair from heat damage and enhancing shine. 

For the Morning Show actress, who described her wavy hair as having “300 personalities,” the detangler was a natural place to start. 

She’s since expanded into a restorative shampoo and conditioner, a hydrating leave-in conditioner, a transformative hair oil that helps revive dry locks and an Intensive Repair Treatment that helps fix damage.

Jennifer Aniston - Lolavie Brand Launch
Jennifer Aniston poses for the launch of her hair care brand, LolaVie. Courtesy of photographer Emma Summerton

The Intensive Repair Treatment is her latest drop, and she announced it on Instagram in June while showing off some of her own silver roots.

In the video announcement, she advised customers to apply the product “once a week” after a shampoo: “leave it in, brush it through, leave it in a towel, sleep in it – an hour, whatever you want,” she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The brand has become not just a beloved staple for Aniston’s many fans, but also amongst her famous friends.

She told InStyle in March that it’s her male friends more so than her female friends that constantly want to get their hands on the LolaVie products. 

"My friend Jason Bateman — who has the most hair that any human being could possibly have, and he's the envy of all males with maybe three grays — he is obsessed.”

She added, “Guys love a good hair product. The guys have taken all the samples.” 

