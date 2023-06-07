Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Feels Better in Mind, Body and Spirit' Now Than She Did in Her 20s

Jennifer Aniston is embracing her 50s — but she doesn't want to be told she looks great for her age. Here's why.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the actress noted that those sort of backhanded compliments (as in statements suggesting one might have to look or act a certain way when they hit a certain age) aren’t the ones she wants to hear.

“It drives me bananas; I can’t stand it,” the Murder Mystery star said when posed with the discussion. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means.”

As rephrased by the publication, looking great shouldn't be attached to a number.

No one can tell Aniston otherwise because, at 54, she's feeling better than ever. That's come with getting older.

“I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better,” added Aniston, who recently partnered with Pvolve Fitness, a workout brand she now contributes her marketing, product and programming strategies to after becoming an avid user of its classes.

Being a part of Pvolve Fitness’ journey made total sense for the former Friends star, who was introduced to its exercise programs after suffering from a back injury in 2021.

“I like to find something that really works and then share it with my girlfriends,” Aniston told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “If I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body to begin with, we would've saved so much pain.”

The LolaVie founder also stays active by doing Pilates and hiking, understanding that she receives approachable forms of workouts that she can ease herself into. When she doesn’t feel like getting on the grind, she just doesn’t. But, she still likes to care for herself in other ways.

Her thoughts on wellness have also evolved over the years. Now, they all “come down to simplicity.”

“It's just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap. You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20% of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge. For me, I couldn't do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself."