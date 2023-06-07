Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Feels Better in Mind, Body and Spirit' Now Than She Did in Her 20s

In conversation with 'Vogue,' the actress also got candid about her thoughts on the phrase: 'You look great for your age'

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 05:23 PM
Jennifer Aniston wearing Versace arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston is embracing her 50s — but she doesn't want to be told she looks great for her age. Here's why.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the actress noted that those sort of backhanded compliments (as in statements suggesting one might have to look or act a certain way when they hit a certain age) aren’t the ones she wants to hear.

“It drives me bananas; I can’t stand it,” the Murder Mystery star said when posed with the discussion. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means.” 

As rephrased by the publication, looking great shouldn't be attached to a number.

Jennifer Aniston
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

No one can tell Aniston otherwise because, at 54, she's feeling better than ever. That's come with getting older.

I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better,” added Aniston, who recently partnered with Pvolve Fitness, a workout brand she now contributes her marketing, product and programming strategies to after becoming an avid user of its classes. 

Being a part of Pvolve Fitness’ journey made total sense for the former Friends star, who was introduced to its exercise programs after suffering from a back injury in 2021.

“I like to find something that really works and then share it with my girlfriends,” Aniston told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “If I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body to begin with, we would've saved so much pain.”

The LolaVie founder also stays active by doing Pilates and hiking, understanding that she receives approachable forms of workouts that she can ease herself into. When she doesn’t feel like getting on the grind, she just doesn’t. But, she still likes to care for herself in other ways. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her thoughts on wellness have also evolved over the years. Now, they all “come down to simplicity.”

“It's just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap. You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20% of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge. For me, I couldn't do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself."

Related Articles
Florence Pugh/Instagram
Florence Pugh Shares Sweet Instagram Photo of Bestie Sheet Mask Date with 'Special Lady' Ashley Park
Mason Cibrian, son of Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian, has posed in his first modeling campaign for the new Ben Sherman Collection for summer 2023
Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian’s Son Mason, 19, Makes Modeling Debut in New Fashion Campaign
Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry
Carrie Underwood Channels Her Inner Princess in Ethereal Tulle Gown for Grand Ole Opry Performance
ashley tisdale gets bangs
Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Her New 'French Girl' Inspired Curtain Bangs — See Her Summer Style!
Kim and KhloÃ©
Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloé Kardashian Her ‘Ride or Die’ as They Pose Side by Side
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated Spider-Man Character While Doing Press for Film
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Character While Promoting New Movie
Sarah Jessica Parker Nods to 'SATC''s 25th Anniversary with Gold 'Carrie' Necklace https://www.instagram.com/p/CtKoHTmO_g3/
Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to 25 Years of 'Sex and the City' with Iconic Gold 'Carrie' Necklace
salma hayek/Instagram
Salma Hayek Jokes That Her White Hairs and Wrinkles 'Crashed the Party' in Relatable Makeup-Free Instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston Teases 'The Morning Show' Is 'a Lot More Sensual' in Season 3 (Exclusive)
eva mendes face shaving
Eva Mendes Says She Shaves Her Face Often Because She’s a ‘Beast’: ‘My Hair Grows Back If I Get Chills’
Hailey Bieber outfit from husbands closet
Hailey Bieber Rocks a Look She Stole from Justin: ‘Outfit from Husband’s Closet’
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Rewears the Designer Who Made Her Original 'Speak Now' Dress for the Album's Rerelease
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jennerâs Dating History with âStarting 5â T-Shirt
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner’s Dating History with ‘Starting Five’ T-Shirt
Angelina Jolie and designer Gabriela Hearst
Angelina Jolie's Fashion Collective Teams Up with Chloé and Gabriela Hearst for Capsule Collection
Carly Pearce Is Selling Handpicked Items from Her Closet for Charity
Carly Pearce Is Selling Red Carpet Dresses and Tour Outfits from Her Closet for Charity (Exclusive)
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Tears Up at Brazil Event While ‘Reflecting on Her Younger Self,’ Says Source (Exclusive)