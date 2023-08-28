Jennifer Aniston Says She’d Be an Interior Designer If She Wasn’t an Actress: ‘I Thrive During That Process’

Interior design is calling Jennifer Aniston’s name!

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Friends alum, 54, opened up about a passion of hers that may have turned into a career if she didn’t become an actress.

“Interior design,” Aniston tells the outlet. “I love putting homes together and creating spaces. I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”



In 2019, The Morning Show actress showed off her personal design style when she opened the doors of her Los Angeles home to the New York Times. Aniston previously shared the $21 Million Bel Air estate with her ex-husband Justin Theroux before the pair split in February 2018.

In behind-the-scenes photos shared on Instagram by Aniston's stylists, sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth, fans got an inside look at the actress’ home shrouded in lush foliage.

Aniston is seen sitting on a leather daybed atop a white rug as she poses with her dog Clyde in one shot. Another shows her living room, which features midcentury furniture and fine art amid a black-and-white color scheme.



The Murder Mystery star shared more details about her stunning L.A. pad with Architectural Digest in 2018, revealing that when it comes to her design style, "sexy is important, but comfort is essential."

Aniston purchased the 1965 property in 2011 for $21 million and shared that, at first, the home was "the furthest thing from what I wanted" aesthetically. She worked on renovations for two years with Theroux and her longtime decorator Stephen Shadley to transform it into her perfect sanctuary.

After designing her previous home alone, Aniston shared that working alongside her husband at the time was a bit of a challenge.

"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process," she admitted. "For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."



The star also revealed to the outlet how important having a home base has become for her after years of being on-the-go.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I'm becoming more particular about the projects I take," she said, adding that "there's nowhere else I want to be."

