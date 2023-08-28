Jennifer Aniston Says She’d Be an Interior Designer If She Wasn’t an Actress: ‘I Thrive During That Process’

“I love putting homes together and creating spaces,” Aniston said during an interview with the ‘Wall Street Journal’ on Wednesday

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on August 28, 2023 03:43PM EDT
Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" in Los Angeles, California in March 2023. . Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Interior design is calling Jennifer Aniston’s name! 

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Friends alum, 54, opened up about a passion of hers that may have turned into a career if she didn’t become an actress.

“Interior design,” Aniston tells the outlet. “I love putting homes together and creating spaces. I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”

In 2019, The Morning Show actress showed off her personal design style when she opened the doors of her Los Angeles home to the New York Times. Aniston previously shared the $21 Million Bel Air estate with her ex-husband Justin Theroux before the pair split in February 2018.

In behind-the-scenes photos shared on Instagram by Aniston's stylists, sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth, fans got an inside look at the actress’ home shrouded in lush foliage. 

Aniston is seen sitting on a leather daybed atop a white rug as she poses with her dog Clyde in one shot. Another shows her living room, which features midcentury furniture and fine art amid a black-and-white color scheme. 

The Murder Mystery star shared more details about her stunning L.A. pad with Architectural Digest in 2018, revealing that when it comes to her design style, "sexy is important, but comfort is essential."

Aniston purchased the 1965 property in 2011 for $21 million and shared that, at first, the home was "the furthest thing from what I wanted" aesthetically. She worked on renovations for two years with Theroux and her longtime decorator Stephen Shadley to transform it into her perfect sanctuary.

After designing her previous home alone, Aniston shared that working alongside her husband at the time was a bit of a challenge. 

"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process," she admitted. "For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

Jennifer Aniston Said Her âMorning Showâ Role Was Like â20 Years of Therapyâ

The star also revealed to the outlet how important having a home base has become for her after years of being on-the-go.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I'm becoming more particular about the projects I take," she said, adding that "there's nowhere else I want to be."

Related Articles
One-Off: Vacuum Deal
This Stick Vacuum That’s a ‘Powerhouse for Cleaning’ Is Just $75 Right Now at Amazon
Roundup: 7-10 Clever Cat Finds Under $TK
9 Amazon Deals on Cat Toys for Endless Entertainment — All Under $32
Michigan house that was listed for $1 and sold for $52K
Viral Michigan House Dubbed "World's Cheapest Home" and Listed for $1 Sells for $52,000
Stace Braswell Kingsport Tennessee grand prize victory HGTV
WATCH: Tennessee Mom Wins HGTV's Smart Home 2023: 'It Does Not Feel Real' (Exclusive)
Selling the OC. (L to R) Polly Brindle, Lauren Brito, Gio Helou, Tyler Stanaland, Austin Victoria, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Sean Palmieri, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Brandi Marshall in episode 207 of Selling the OC.
WATCH: ‘Selling the OC’ Season 2 Trailer Has Bigger Listings, Fiery Fights — and an Aspiring Agent (Exclusive)
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are the Only People That Matter After Split: I Know That Hurts
Jason Tartick Says It 'Physically and Mentally Sucks' to Move Out of Home He Shared with Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe
The Yankee Candle That's 'Everything You Want for a Fall Scentâ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon
The Yankee Candle That 'Smells Like Fall’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon
Ashley Benson Takes Architectural Digest Inside Her Home
Ashley Benson’s House Has a Gold-Plated Fireplace and a Bar in Her Bedroom
Carrie Bradshaw / Parachute Pillows Tout
Even Carrie Bradshaw Sleeps on the Best Down Pillows We Tested
Mina Starsiak Hawk and Steve Hawk discuss getting sober.
Mina Starsiak Hawk and Husband Steve Share How a Family Tragedy Led Them to Give Up Alcohol
One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Tout
This ‘Powerful’ Steam Mop That Makes Floors Sparkle Is on Sale for $70 at Amazon
One-Off: Vacuum Deal
This Shark Vacuum with 'Unreal' Suction Power Is on Sale for Just $160 at Amazon
Newly engaged couple Zooey Deschanel and her partner Jonathan Scott have a celebratory lunch at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu, joined by Jonathan's twin brother Drew Scott and a group of friends.
Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Lunch with Friends and Family in Los Angeles
LDW: MATTRESS DEALS TOUT
The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750
Troye Sivan's home collection launch, Tsu Lange Yor
Troye Sivan Shares How a Lifelong Obsession with Home Inspired His First Fragrance Collection (Exclusive)
Best Neck Fans and Mini Fans
These Are the Best Portable Fans at Amazon, Starting at Just $10