Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Send Her Flowers Every Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston has some good friends in the Sandlers.

Appearing on the cover of WSJ. Magazine Fall Women’s Fashion issue, the actress, 54, opens up about the twists and turns of her life so far.

The profile mentions Aniston's longtime friend, Adam Sandler, 56, and how he and wife Jackie Sandler, 48, honor the actress each year on Mother's Day by sending her flowers.

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Last fall, a source told PEOPLE the Golden Globe winner is "really happy right now" after having opened up to Allure about her past infertility struggles and IVF attempts.

"She's always been happy, though," the insider explained. "Her dogs are her kids to her and why she's always had them. Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked."

The source added: "But she's at peace and is very happy in her life. She's in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn't change her."

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Aniston told Allure that she "was trying to get pregnant," adding: "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," Aniston noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

The Friends alum also slammed the hurtful assumptions that she chose career over kids after her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005. "It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career."

"And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she added. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid."

Aniston said she has "zero regrets" about how her IVF journey worked out, explaining: "Here I am today. The ship has sailed. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?' I don't have to think about that anymore."

WSJ. Magazine’s Fall 2023 Women's Fashion Issue hits newsstands on Saturday, Sept. 2.

