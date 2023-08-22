Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Send Her Flowers Every Mother's Day

The 'Friends' alum reflects on her past and present in her appearance on the cover of WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2023 Women's Fashion Issue

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 22, 2023 10:59AM EDT
Jennifer Anniston WSJ
Photo:

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Jennifer Aniston has some good friends in the Sandlers.

Appearing on the cover of WSJ. Magazine Fall Women’s Fashion issue, the actress, 54, opens up about the twists and turns of her life so far.

The profile mentions Aniston's longtime friend, Adam Sandler, 56, and how he and wife Jackie Sandler, 48, honor the actress each year on Mother's Day by sending her flowers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Anniston WSJ

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Last fall, a source told PEOPLE the Golden Globe winner is "really happy right now" after having opened up to Allure about her past infertility struggles and IVF attempts.

"She's always been happy, though," the insider explained. "Her dogs are her kids to her and why she's always had them. Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked."

The source added: "But she's at peace and is very happy in her life. She's in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn't change her."

Jennifer Anniston WSJ

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Aniston told Allure that she "was trying to get pregnant," adding: "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," Aniston noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

The Friends alum also slammed the hurtful assumptions that she chose career over kids after her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005. "It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career."

"And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she added. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid."

Aniston said she has "zero regrets" about how her IVF journey worked out, explaining: "Here I am today. The ship has sailed. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?' I don't have to think about that anymore."

WSJ. Magazine’s Fall 2023 Women's Fashion Issue hits newsstands on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston Is 'at Peace' After IVF Journey: 'She's in a Great Place,' Says Source
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Slams 'Lies' She Wouldn't Have a Baby with Brad Pitt, Opens Up About Infertility
Jennifer Anniston WSJ
Jennifer Aniston Shares Which 'Friends' Wardrobe Pieces Are Still in Her Closet
Jennifer Anniston WSJ
Jennifer Aniston Admits It's 'Still a Challenge' to Be in a Relationship Because of Her Parents' Dynamic
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC
Who Is Adam Sandler's Wife? All About Jackie Sandler
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Adam Sandler Marks 20th Anniversary with Wife Jackie: 'Your I Do Was the Best Gift of My Life'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Teases Her About Who She Dates: 'What Are You Doing?'
kaley cuoco supports jen aniston
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Story About Infertility
justin theroux, jennifer aniston
Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023
Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny, 14, Is Taller Than Dad as They Pose at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere: Photo
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Inside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's Friendship: 'We Must Have Been Real Family in Another Life'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston pose backstage during the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Shares Sweet Year in Review Video Featuring Pal Adam Sandler: 'Thanks 2022'
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner on Breaking Out from the ‘Umbrella of the Kardashian Sisters’ and Making a Name for Herself in Fashion
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Adam Sandler on His Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston: She 'Knows How to Calm You Down'
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston Sends a Smooch to 'Incredible' Courteney Cox on Her 59th Birthday