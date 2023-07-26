Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Nickname for Friend Sandra Bullock in Birthday Tribute: 'Sand-Da-La!!'

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating Sandra Bullock’s birthday with terms of endearment.

The Murder Mystery 2 star paid tribute to Bullock turning 59 on Wednesday with several never-before-seen photos of the Oscar winner.

Aniston, 54, started off sentimental by revealing her nickname for Bullock in the first snapshot she shared on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!”

In the photo, Bullock drinks from a caricature mug inspired by Aniston’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show while she gives the camera a thumbs up.

The next snap Aniston shared was a group shot featuring Bullock, Aniston, and her Friends costar Courteney Cox. “WE LOVE YOU!!!” Aniston wrote with three red heart emojis.

Seemingly finishing her previous sentiment, she posted another photo of Bullock with a friend, writing, “SO MUCH!”



Finally, Aniston ended her birthday tribute with a hilarious video of Bullock taking charge in the kitchen as she mixes some type of filling in a bowl.

Aniston and Bullock have been pals for a long time, even speaking about their friendship for Interview magazine’s cover story in February 2020. They shared details of how actor Tate Donovan, whom they both dated in the '90s, introduced them to one another.

“[He] was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both,” Bullock joked to the magazine.

“He seems to have a type,” Aniston said, with Bullock describing: “Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous.”

Bullock’s other celebrity friends posted in honor of her birthday, including Octavia Spencer. The two starred together in A Time to Kill (1996) and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005).

On Instagram, Spencer, 53, posted a photo of her and Bullock smiling for the camera, as well as an adorable candid of the two excitedly greeting each other at the 2012 Academy Awards ceremony.

She penned a sweet message to Bullock in the caption: “There are some people you meet whose impact goes far beyond their work: their aura, their kindness, their joy. Sandra Bullock is one of those people. Please join me in the comments in wishing her a very happy birthday! 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎁.”

Ryan Reynolds also wished Bullock a happy birthday with a callback to their 2009 movie The Proposal.



Reynolds, 46, shared a clip on Instagram from the rom-com showing their much-talked-about nude scene, joking about her birthday gift this year.

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?" he wrote.

In that Proposal scene, Bullock's character, Margaret, slips while looking for a towel after a shower and falls into Andrew (Reynolds), who just stripped off his clothes after going on a run.

