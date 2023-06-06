Jennifer Aniston Partners With Pvolve Fitness Brand: ‘We Have to Be Kinder to Our Bodies’

When it comes to the latest innovations in fitness, Jennifer Aniston always considered her awareness somewhat ahead of the curve.

But after suffering a back injury in 2021, the actress was introduced to Pvolve, an exercise program that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, strengthen and restore the body through on-demand, streaming and in-person classes.

“I like to find something that really works and then share it with my girlfriends,” Aniston tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “If I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body to begin with, we would've saved so much pain.”

Getty Images

Aniston was so pleased with the results, she approached Pvolve founder Rachel Katzman and now lends her expertise to the company, advising them on marketing, product and programming strategy. “I just want more people to know about it because I think it's so good,” the actress adds. “Especially as we get into our lovely older periods, we have to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodies.”

Well-versed in most of the exercise options out there, the Morning Show star was impressed with what made Pvolve different. “Our minds used to think, we have to hurt; no pain, no gain. It has to be an hour of a workout. You have to work out three times a day. With this, you can start gentle,” she explains. “My girlfriend transformed her entire body, and it just had such a beautiful snowball effect in so many positive areas of her life.”

Zoey Grossman

Inspired by her friend, Aniston signed up for a membership, got the equipment and started doing the classes online. “It was so user-friendly, you just start in little tiny chunks, tiny steps,” she says. And then next thing you know, you've done four 20-minute classes because you just want to keep going.”

Partnering with the company was the next logical step for Aniston. “Because I didn’t know about it and I didn't understand why no one knew,” she says. "So I reached out to them, and sweet Rachel, who didn't believe that it was my team like, ‘Right, this is a joke.’ And the rest is history. I said, ‘I'm a fan, I'm a member and I just want more people to know about it.’”

To get started with the Pvolve Method, consumers can purchase different bundles of equipment and streaming classes—the Signature Bundle includes three pieces of equipment and one month of streaming while the Total Transformation Bundle features 13 pieces of strength training and restorative equipment and one year of streaming. Bundles come with a complimentary trainer consultation, plus a 30-day home trial during which items can be returned if not satisfied.

PVOLVE

Members can also take classes with Director of Training and Head Trainer Dani Coleman (who works with Aniston) online and in the LA studio, and check out the actress’s favorite on-demand workouts on the company’s website in a collection called “Jen’s Picks.”

Aside from Pvolve, Aniston still incorporates hiking and Pilates into her regimen. “But I have hung up the 45 minutes of cardio, the aggressive CrossFits. That didn't, for me, work,” she adds. “And I think for longevity and something that is sustainable and you don't burn out, this just has worked for me.”

Her thoughts on wellness, which have evolved over the years, “come down to simplicity,” she explains. “It's just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap. You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20% of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge. For me, I couldn't do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself."

On the days she doesn’t feel like working out, “then I don’t… 100%. But I like to take care of myself because watching our parents’ or different generations’ bodies just break and fail them because they didn't feed and strengthen them,” says the LolaVie founder. “How many times have you heard about older people falling and breaking a hip? Because they have no balance, they have no core, their muscle mass is zilch. And that decreases as we get older. So you have to keep it up. But by also doing something that you’re not dreading or intimidated by. And that's why I love this.”