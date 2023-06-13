Celebrity Jennifer Aniston Squatted and Kicked in Workout Pants That Look So Much Like the Lululemon Align Leggings Shop other similar finds starting at just $10 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 13, 2023 07:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: jennifer anitson/instagram If there’s one article of clothing that’s worn on rotation all year round, it’s leggings. And Jennifer Aniston just proved exactly why they’re essential for working out. In a recent Instagram video, the actress sported a pair of black leggings as she lunged, squatted, and kicked during a workout with Pvolve. “It’s called multitasking,” she said as she caught her breath. “Workouts and work.” Aniston’s leggings appear to be Lululemon’s Align Leggings — the popular leggings stars like Olivia Wilde and Kim Kardashian have recently been spotted in. BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Whether you’re hitting the gym, running errands, or heading to lunch, leggings keep you comfy and supported. If you’re in need of an upgrade, shop more workout leggings at Amazon, Nordstrom, Everlane, and Athleta below. (They start at just $10!) Workout Leggings Inspired by Jennifer Aniston Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant, $98–$118; shop.lululemon.com Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings, $128; aloyoga.com The Gym People High-Waist Leggings, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings, $9.49–$10.79 (orig. $11.99–$16.99); amazon.com Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings, $59; nordstrom.com Everlane The Perform Legging, $68; everlane.com Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight, $109; athleta.gap.com Oprah Wore a Mint Green Loungewear Set While Hiking That Looks Just Like This Under-$50 One from Amazon There’s a reason why so many celebs wear the Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants. The leggings are made from super soft Nulu fabric that provides a weightless feel, so they are ideal for summer. They’re also sweat-wicking and breathable, and have a four-way stretch. The pants have a high waist that not only offers a flattering fit, but also contains a hidden pocket that can store small items like keys and credit cards. You can choose from four lengths ranging from 23 inches to 31 inches, 11 sizes, and 18 colors. Lululemon Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant, $98–$118; shop.lululemon.com Alo Yoga is another Hollywood-favorite brand that’s been worn by Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, and more. And Wilde constantly wears its 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings. The popular pants have a moisture-wicking, double-knit fabric that's breathable, sculpting, and super smooth. They are great for exercising, traveling, or running errands, and they have a flattering high-rise waist. You can snag them in 19 colors, including black, pink, and green. Alo Yoga Buy It! Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings, $128; aloyoga.com You can even get a pair for as little as $10 at Amazon. These popular Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings boast over 28,200 five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to their comfy fabric and flattering fit. They are made of a soft polyester and spandex blend for all-day wear, and have a full elastic waistband. Shoppers say they’re extra stretchy, with one person noting, “They have become my favorite to wear while pregnant.” Amazon Buy It! Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings, $9.49–$10.79 (orig. $11.99–$16.99); amazon.com You can’t ever have too many black leggings. If you wanted to look as chic as Aniston in her latest workout video, shop more celebrity-inspired leggings below. Amazon Buy It! The Gym People High-Waist Leggings, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings, $59; nordstrom.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane The Perform Legging, $68; everlane.com Athleta Buy It! Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight, $109; athleta.gap.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney Both Wore This Practical One-and-Done Outfit a Day Apart Jennifer Lawrence’s Hands-Free Bag Is a Hybrid of a Belt Bag and a Crossbody — and We Want One Now Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5