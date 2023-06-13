Jennifer Aniston Squatted and Kicked in Workout Pants That Look So Much Like the Lululemon Align Leggings

Shop other similar finds starting at just $10

Published on June 13, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Jennifer Aniston in workout leggings via this video? https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJjM9MgQwe/
Photo:

jennifer anitson/instagram

If there’s one article of clothing that’s worn on rotation all year round, it’s leggings. And Jennifer Aniston just proved exactly why they’re essential for working out.

In a recent Instagram video, the actress sported a pair of black leggings as she lunged, squatted, and kicked during a workout with Pvolve. “It’s called multitasking,” she said as she caught her breath. “Workouts and work.” 

Aniston’s leggings appear to be Lululemon’s Align Leggings — the popular leggings stars like Olivia Wilde and Kim Kardashian have recently been spotted in

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Olivia Wilde is seen on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Whether you’re hitting the gym, running errands, or heading to lunch, leggings keep you comfy and supported. If you’re in need of an upgrade, shop more workout leggings at Amazon, Nordstrom, Everlane, and Athleta below. (They start at just $10!)

Workout Leggings Inspired by Jennifer Aniston

There’s a reason why so many celebs wear the Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants. The leggings are made from super soft Nulu fabric that provides a weightless feel, so they are ideal for summer. They’re also sweat-wicking and breathable, and have a four-way stretch. The pants have a high waist that not only offers a flattering fit, but also contains a hidden pocket that can store small items like keys and credit cards. You can choose from four lengths ranging from 23 inches to 31 inches, 11 sizes, and 18 colors.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant, $98–$118; shop.lululemon.com

Alo Yoga is another Hollywood-favorite brand that’s been worn by Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, and more. And Wilde constantly wears its 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings. The popular pants have a moisture-wicking, double-knit fabric that's breathable, sculpting, and super smooth. They are great for exercising, traveling, or running errands, and they have a flattering high-rise waist. You can snag them in 19 colors, including black, pink, and green.

Alo Yoga 7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING

Alo Yoga

Buy It! Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings, $128; aloyoga.com 

You can even get a pair for as little as $10 at Amazon. These popular Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings boast over 28,200 five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to their comfy fabric and flattering fit. They are made of a soft polyester and spandex blend for all-day wear, and have a full elastic waistband. Shoppers say they’re extra stretchy, with one person noting, “They have become my favorite to wear while pregnant.”

Amazon Syrinx Store High Waisted Leggings for Women

Amazon

Buy It! Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings, $9.49–$10.79 (orig. $11.99–$16.99); amazon.com

You can’t ever have too many black leggings. If you wanted to look as chic as Aniston in her latest workout video, shop more celebrity-inspired leggings below.

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

Amazon

Buy It! The Gym People High-Waist Leggings, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings, $59; nordstrom.com

Everlane The Perform Legging

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Perform Legging, $68; everlane.com

Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight

Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight, $109; athleta.gap.com

