Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Favorite Workout Method in New Pvolve Campaign: 'Stronger Than I've Ever Felt Before' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston is sharing her fitness secrets in Pvolve’s first-ever global ad campaign, saying she’s “stronger than I’ve ever felt before.”

Showing off her toned body in a black sports bra and leggings, the actress, 54, demonstrates exercises using Pvolve’s equipment in the brand-new campaign, "Pvolve: A Strength That Sets You Free."

After a 2021 back injury changed how Aniston approached her workouts, she discovered Pvolve, a program that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, strengthen and restore the body through on-demand, streaming, and in-person classes.

She became such a fan of the program that she reached out to partner with them.

“I just want more people to know about it because I think it's so good,” the actress previously told PEOPLE. “Especially as we get into our lovely older periods, we have to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodies.”

The Morning Show star explained her updated exercise philosophy: “Our minds used to think, we have to hurt; no pain, no gain…With this, you can start gentle." And in the new Pvolve campaign, she emphasizes that she works at her own level.

“I sweat. I sculpt. I bend. But I don’t break,” Aniston says over a montage that shows her using the brand’s resistance equipment. “How liberating.”

Jennifer Aniston in new Pvolve global ad campaign. Pvolve

And as Aniston’s trainer Dani Coleman tells PEOPLE, “She gravitates towards intense workouts, but has come to realize that she doesn’t have to break her body to see results.”

The key, she says, is efficiency. “When we train, I plan each workout carefully and focus on simple but effective moves that target each muscle group — and core work is a must!”

The duo utilize all of Pvolve’s resistance equipment, “especially the P.band and gliders,” Coleman says. “The P.band offers an effective, low-impact upper body workout — it strengthens your arms, back, and engages the core.”

And when the LolaVie haircare founder is traveling, Coleman says, “she packs her P.band and P.ball — which combined give you a full body workout — and I will send her some workouts to try that I think she will like.”

As Coleman tells PEOPLE, “Jen loves a challenge,” and says when she isn’t traveling, they’ll train together up to three times a week.

Jennifer Aniston uses Pvolve's resistance pieces at home in her workouts. Pvolve

To get started with the Pvolve Method, members can purchase different bundles of equipment and streaming classes — the Signature Bundle includes three pieces of equipment and one month of streaming while the Total Transformation Bundle features 13 pieces of strength training — including Aniston’s favorite pieces — and one year of streaming.

Aniston’s favorite classes are available on the site in a collection called, ‘Jen’s Picks.’” And as Coleman says, “Sculpt & Burn is her go-to Pvolve class. It’s hard, quick, and effective.”

Both packages come with a 30-day try-it-at-home guarantee, and bundles can be returned if Pvolve isn’t right for you. The company also offers a week’s worth of free classes (usually $14.99 per month).

“All bundles come with a 1:1 trainer consult, where we talk to you about your goals and help guide your class selections,” Coleman tells PEOPLE.

And Aniston previously echoed that sentiment to PEOPLE, saying, “You just start in little tiny chunks, tiny steps,” she explained. "And then next thing you know, you've done four 20-minute classes because you just want to keep going.”

