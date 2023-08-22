Jennifer Aniston Shares Clip of Dog Playing with ‘Friends’ Toy That Says ‘You're the Monica to My Rachel’

The actress's pet pooch Clyde didn't want to let go of the 'Friends'-themed toy, which also featured cartoon versions of Aniston and BBF Courteney Cox's characters

Published on August 22, 2023
Jennifer Aniston’s dog is a Friends fan!

On Monday, the actress, 54, shared a clip on her Instagram Story of her pet pooch Clyde playing with a Friends-themed toy that’s printed with the words, “You're the Monica to My Rachel” in the show’s iconic peephole frame.

The sweet toy also features a cartoon version of Aniston’s Friends character Rachel Green in her Central Perk waitress uniform, and Courteney Cox’s character Monica Geller in her chef whites. 

“Excuse me, what did you just pull out of the other room?” Aniston asks her dog in the video as she films him chewing on something. The Morning Show star then goes closer to reveal the toy, but her furry friend does not want to let his new entertainment go.

“Jesus, let go,” laughs Aniston as she tries to wrestle the toy from Clyde’s mouth. “God! Drop it, drop, Clydey. Clyde,” she adds.

Jennifer Aniston Shares Clip of Dog Playing with Friends toy
Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Her companion then finally stops playing with the toy, allowing Aniston to share a close-up of it. "Okay, Monica, Rachel, Clyde,” laughs Aniston, showing off the cartoon characters on the toy before zooming out to reveal a rather guilty-looking Clyde at the end.

Aniston also tagged her costar and real life BFF Cox, 59, in the Instagram Story.

The pair have remained incredibly close since meeting on the set of the sitcom in 1994.

Jennifer Aniston Shares Clip of Dog Playing with Friends toy
Jennifer Aniston's dog Clyde.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Back in February, Aniston and former Friends costar Lisa Kudrow were by the Cougar Town actress’s side when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aniston and Kudrow, 60, gave a joint speech during the ceremony where they paid tribute to their longtime pal and called her their “sister.” 

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters," Aniston said. "And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time."

Jennifer Aniston Shares Clip of Dog Playing with Friends toy
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's Friends' characters on a toy.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

"It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago," Kudrow added as Aniston joked, "No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo."

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," Aniston continued. "She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green
Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston as Monica and Rachel in Friends.

J. Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Aniston went on to thank Cox for “making us laugh.”

“Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth,” she added. “Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile and thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you, we love you, you're sisters from another mister and we love you."

