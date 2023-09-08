Jennifer Aniston’s Dog Hilariously Eats Cake Commemorating Second Birthday of Her Beauty Brand LolaVie

Jennifer Aniston’s dog, Lord Chesterfield, can’t resist a sweet treat.

On Friday, the Friends star shared an Instagram Story, explaining a hilarious hiccup in the plans to celebrate her beauty brand LolaVie’s second birthday.

She posted a photo of a stunning white and vintage-piped cake. The one problem? The front had a gaping hole from apparent bite marks. “We were going to celebrate @lolavie’s second birthday today BUT…” she captioned the snap.

Next, she posted a photo of Lord Chesterfield, explaining that he took a big bite out of the dessert. “Someone got to the cake before we could😂,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Aniston’s silly dogs have gotten in the way of her routine. Last February, the Morning Show star, who is also dog mom to Clyde and Sophie, shared an adorable video of herself getting in a workout session at her home while being interrupted by Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

Jennifer Aniston’s Dog Hilariously Eats Her Cake Celebrating Second Birthday of Beauty Brand LolaVie. jenniferaniston/Instagram

In the clip, the actress appeared to be playfully drained from having to entertain her two rescue pups as she busted out a series of indoor exercise activities, including stretches and weight lifting.

The 11-second Instagram Reel began with Aniston doing twisted crunches as her furry friends — who can't seem to get enough of her — got under her legs while playing tug of war with a stuffed animal.

Her sizable white dog Chesterfield was later captivated by the kettlebell that the Friends alum was holding in the footage and even started copying her moves as she completed her squat reps.

Aniston finally gave in to the distractions as she pretended to pass out on Lord Chesterfield in the middle of her set. The video then ended with the dog giving a close-up to the camera.

Aniston has long been an animal lover. She previously had two other dogs — Dolly, a white German Shepherd, and Norman, a Welsh corgi — who sadly died in 2019 and 2011, respectively.

Following the death of Dolly, the Murder Mystery actress told PEOPLE in 2019 that she was "close" to getting another puppy.

"My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes," she explained at the time. "And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."

Lord Chesterfield later joined the family in October 2020.