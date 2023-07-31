Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox Celebrate Lisa Kudrow on Her 60th Birthday: ‘Cherish You’

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are celebrating Lisa Kudrow!

The actresses paid tribute to their longtime pal and former Friends costar on Instagram Sunday as she turned 60.

“Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! 🎈🥳,” Aniston, 54, captioned her post alongside photos of herself, Cox, 59, and Kudrow hanging out together.

“She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh," she continued. "One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday! ❤️🤸‍♀️🎈🥳❤️.”

“My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!” Kudrow wrote in response.

In her tribute post, Cox also used a nickname for Kudrow. “Happy Birthday my Loot," wrote the 59-year-old actress. "This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you."

“You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person," she added. "I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x.”



“Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU,” Kudrow replied.

Both Cox and Aniston posted photos of themselves with Kudrow over the years, including a group shot on the Friends set which was rebuilt for the 2021 Friends: The Reunion special.

Other images showed Cox and Kudrow hanging out at home and snuggling up to one of Cox’s pooches.

“Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes.” Kudrow wrote on her Instagram Story as she posted a photo of herself with her eyes closed in front of a birthday cake lit with 60-shaped candles. “This wish for all of you!”

Kudrow turned 60 on Sunday. Jennifer Aniston/Lisa Kudrow/Instagram

Kudrow’s 60th birthday comes weeks after her former costar Cox turned 59 on June 15.



The Friends actresses have remained close since the show ended in 2004 and continue to champion each other.

In February, Kudrow and Aniston supported Cox when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as they gave a joint speech. Cox told PEOPLE that hearing her longtime pals during the ceremony felt "great," adding, "They're such wonderful friends of mine and they're family to me, so it felt really comfortable… they're my sisters."