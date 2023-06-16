Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Collagen Supplement Under Recall Due to Potential Plastic Shard Contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has announced a voluntary recall for canisters of collagen powder from the popular Vital Proteins brand — often touted as the top collagen supplement on the market.

According to the recall notice, nearly 60,000 24-oz. canisters of the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder may contain plastic shards — specifically, pieces of a broken blue plastic lid that may have found their way into the collagen powder.

The wellness brand’s most famous supporter is, of course, Jennifer Aniston, who signed on to be their spokesperson in 2020 and was named Chief Creative Officer.

Two weeks after the recall’s announcement, Aniston shared an Instagram video where she made coffee with the collagen powder.

As a California resident however, Aniston, doesn’t live in a state affected by the recall.

Affected states and territories include Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

According to CBS News, the affected products were sold at Costco stores between April 17, 2023 and April 24, 2023. The product was marked UPC 8 57273 00866, and has an expiration date of January 9, 2028.



In addition to the collagen powder, Aniston uses its Vitality Immune Booster supplement powder sticks in Clementine and the Collagen Creamer in Vanilla.

“Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it 🏃🏼‍♀️. I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out - and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen,” Aniston said at the time.

Aniston is not the only enthusiastic supporter of the brand; The collagen supplements — which purport to “support healthy hair, skin, nails, bones and joints” — are beloved by celebrities including Kris Jenner. The powder even appeared on Season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jennifer Aniston. Instagram/jenniferaniston

Gwyneth Paltrow is another Vital Proteins supporter, and included it in a Goop-themed gift bag.

And Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with the collagen company to release a line of exclusive flavors for her Poosh brand, saying she’s been “taking collagen every day for years.”

The collagen company issued a statement about the voluntary recall, saying it was initiated out of "an abundance of caution and our commitment to product quality and consumer safety."



Vital Proteins added that it’s "worked with Costco to both notify their members who may have purchased impacted product and remove any potentially impacted product from stores."

Costco also issued a statement, pointing out that “"the potential risk to the consumer is low."

