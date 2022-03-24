Jennifer Aniston Celebrates National Puppy Day with Cute Throwbacks of Her Dog Lord Chesterfield

"I'll take any excuse to post Chesterfield throwbacks," the Friends alum captioned the picture of her furry friend Lord Chesterfield on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston can't get enough of her furry friend!

In celebration of National Puppy Day on Wednesday, the Friends alum, 53, shared adorable photos and videos of her dog, Lord Chesterfield, dating back to when he was a puppy on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't know if 'National Puppy Day' is a real holiday…but I'll take any excuse to post Chesterfield throwback," Aniston wrote over the first photo, which shows Chesterfield as a little pup.

jennifer aniston Credit: jenniferaniston/Instagram

Another sweet image includes an old photo of herself and her late dog Dolly — who died in 2019 —staring into each other's eyes. The Morning Show actress wrote in the caption, "Hi! I'm Jen and your name…? Dolly. Okay. Copy that. Miss this little one."

She previously had one other dog, a Welsh corgi-terrier mix named Norman, who died in 2011.

Following the death of Dolly, the Murder Mystery actress told PEOPLE in 2019 that she was "close" to getting another puppy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes," she explained at the time. "And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."

Chesterfield joined the family in October 2020. Last fall, Aniston shared a carousel of sweet images on Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his adoption.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Was Not a Fan of Her Iconic "The Rachel" Haircut from 'Friends' – But Still Goes to the Same Hairstylist

"One year with my lovable, squeezable, I'll call it…talkative (barks at air), cuddle, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield," she wrote in the caption.