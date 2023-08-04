Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Courteney Cox at Her Latest Home-Care Brand Launch: 'So Proud Of You'

The actress was joined by Sarah Paulson and Molly Shannon as they celebrated the fragrance-infused home-care brand Courteney Cox launched in January, 2022

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on August 4, 2023 08:41AM EDT
Courteney Cox; Jennifer Aniston
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating BFF Courteney Cox’s success.

The Murder Mystery actress, 54, praised her former Friends costar and longtime pal on her Instagram Story on Thursday, at an event celebrating a new limited edition collection from Cox's fragrance-infused home-care product brand, Homecourt.

“Celebrating CC and the latest @homecourt launch,” Aniston wrote on a photo from the event, adding cute orange and basil emojis. “SO proud of you 🥰,” she said.

In the snap, Aniston and Cox were pictured along with several others, including actresses Sarah Paulson and Molly Shannon, posing for a photo as they gathered at a table to mark the launch of Homecourt’s Mandarin Basile products.

Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox Homecourt Instagram 08 03 23
Jennifer Aniston shares photo with Courteney Cox and other stars at a celebration for the launch of her new products.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

The LolaVie founder also reiterated her love for her bestie in another Instagram Story where she reshared a photo from the launch that showed her posing next to Cox and retailer Jennifer Meyer. “We love you! And we love Homecourt!,” she captioned it.

Proving she's a truly supportive pal, Aniston also shared a photo of the new set of products positioned next to a flower arrangement and platter of oranges, writing over the image, “smells like heaven.”

Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox Coco Arquette Homecourt Instagram 08 03 23
Jennifer Aniston reshared a photo with Cox from the event, writing, 'We love you!'.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Cox first launched Homecourt in January, 2022, and told PEOPLE that she was inspired by the idea since people spent so much time at home following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You find yourself at home so much now that I was like, 'Why not make your home as important as you would yourself, your body, your face?'" she told PEOPLE during the product launch. "So we decided to create a room spray, which is coming out later, a counter spray, dish soap, hand soap and hand lotion."

The Scream VI actress who designed the bottles for the brand, and previously noted that she was “nuts about interior design”, further explained to PEOPLE that the line is "really beauty products for the home."

"I'm so into design and it's something that you would leave on your counter. If you're going to have dish soap and you're going to have a hand soap, you don't want to hide it,” she said. “You have to have it out because it's got to be convenient. And these are so pretty. I'm really happy about it."

