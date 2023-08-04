Jennie Garth's Three Daughters Look All Grown Up at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Mom: Photos

Jennie Garth's kids aren't so little anymore!

At SoFi and PEOPLE's pre-concert party for Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Los Angeles, the actress, 51, and her three daughters — Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17 — were photographed laughing together and snapping selfies. In one photo, all four of them giggle as they're dressed up for the concert.

In another photo, Garth takes a selfie with her daughter Luca, twinning in matching pink sunglasses.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Presley Ann/Getty

Garth shares her three daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli.

In October, the 90210 actress opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter Lola's arthritis diagnosis. "She actually had a rare type of inflammatory arthritis called Still's Disease," Garth told PEOPLE exclusively. "Seeing my daughter suffer was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through."

Garth has had her own battle with arthritis, which she didn't discover until she was 45. Her daughter Lola's condition got so bad that she sought medical treatment in the hospital. "It was definitely a hard time for our whole family," Garth admitted. "She was in the hospital for quite a number of days and received treatment there."

In 2021, Garth told PEOPLE what it's like parenting three daughters who are no longer little girls. "That's the crazy thing, you think that it's hard when they're young, and they're running all around, and needing you all the time," she explained.

"But as they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it's a whole different ball game," she added. "It's like 'Psychological Parenting 101,' and it's definitely not for the faint of heart."

That same year, Garth revealed that she'd made her daughter Lola's prom dress from scratch. In a photo of Lola with her prom date, the teen wore a strapless black gown with matching heels, a statement necklace and corsage.

"Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress,' " Garth began in the caption of her post. "Guys, sewing isn't my thing!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ But somehow I pulled it off!"

The actress continued, "The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say 'my Mom made my dress.' "

"She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful...mission accomplished!" Garth added, sharing another picture of Lola and her friends enjoying a pre-prom dinner.