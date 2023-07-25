Jennie Garth is having the best summer ever!

The 90210 star shared a time-lapse video to Instagram that let her 1 million followers in on the refreshing pool day she enjoyed over the weekend. Garth’s fun-loving post touched on all of the summer’s hottest trends, including a Barbiecore bikini and an ode to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

The actress, 51, starts her video poolside, where she stands in her hot pink bikini as Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rings out. She playfully waves her arms in excitement, dips her toe in the water and then does a couple of warmup swings before executing a picture-perfect dive.

As Garth emerges from the water closer to the camera, the details of her bathing suit are on full display. The two-piece set embraces a subtle stripe texture while the top ties in the front to create a cute accent bow. The actress accessorized minimally with dainty layered necklaces and a thin pair of gold hoops.

“Who doesn’t want the weekend to be over? 🙋🏼‍♀️” her post reads.

Garth’s colorful swimwear is totally Barbiecore, which has dominated the style industry this summer in conjunction with the success of the new Barbie movie. The trend revolves around all things pink, especially the hotter hues — just like Garth’s bikini! Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson described the trend in a statement to Good Morning America as “a much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years.”

“'Barbiecore' is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll's signature hot pink — in everyday life," Johnson added.

Jennie Garth/Instagram

Pool days are not the only thing Garth likes to share on her Instagram. Back in May, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at her intense full-body workout routine. In the clip, she demonstrated exercises like weight lifting, mountain climbers, push-ups, sit-ups, lunges, and more before finishing with some stretches.

"It's time! Let's do this… let's choose to take care of ourselves, together" Garth captioned the post. "I love sharing my private workouts with you all and hearing how it's motivating you! So keep messaging me…. and I'll keep motivating you, deal?

This post came only a couple of months after the actress got candid with PEOPLE on how she balances health and joint pain five years after she was diagnosed with arthritis. Instead of succumbing to the pain, Garth was motivated to hire a trainer.

The actress, who suffers from osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis that sees the breakdown of cartilage within joints, said she mainly struggles with pain in her wrists and knees. When she's working out, she focuses on those problem areas. "I just keep working those joints out, I keep using those joints so that there's no sedentary time for the arthritis to creep in anywhere I don't want it."

