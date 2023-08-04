Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She'll 'Probably Elope' to Italy or Spain for Her Wedding (Exclusive)

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a vision for her wedding — and it involves Europe.

At the season premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at New York City’s Hard Rock Hotel Wednesday, Farley, 37, told PEOPLE that she’s considering eloping overseas with fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello. The pair has been engaged since 2021.

“Ultimately I'll probably elope,” she said, adding of her dream location: “Probably Italy or Spain. I just got back from Italy. I feel like there was so much inspiration there that I would go back in a heartbeat."

Ultimately though, Farley admitted, "I haven't really thought about it."

Farley's comment about a possible elopement got the attention of her fellow Jersey Shore castmate and friend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 35, who was with her during the premiere event. Farley assured her costar that no matter where she gets married, Polizzi will be included.

“She has to be there,” she told PEOPLE, referring to Polizzi. “I have to give her something back because I never told her about [my] two pregnancies. So I have to. Even if it's FaceTime at a chapel in Vegas, I'll just put you right there.”

In the same interview, Farley referenced Goldie Hawn’s longtime romantic relationship with Kurt Russell.

“I’m going to end up [like] Goldie Hawn,” she told PEOPLE, “Like 40 years engaged.” (Hawn and Russell, who have been together nearly 40 years, are not engaged).

In 2021, Farley announced her engagement to Carpinello, a wrestler from Bethlehem, New York, after almost two years of dating. At the time, she shared Instagram photos of herself and Carpinello overlooking the New York City skyline from the Empire State Building while kissing and sipping champagne. A huge diamond ring was visible on Farley’s finger as she placed her hand on Carpinello's chest.

“On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time.

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews, with whom she has two children, son Greyson Valor and daughter Meilani Alexandra.

Similarly, fellow Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick recently talked about her potential wedding plans, including possibly eloping, following her split from ex-husband Chris Larangeira. On an episode of Jersey Shore that aired in April, Pivarnick accepted boyfriend Vinny Tortorella’s proposal.

“I'm taking my time right now,” Pivarnick, 37, also told PEOPLE at the premiere event this week. “Listen, I was with Chris for five years, so that didn't work out. It's hard. I don't really think I want to do a big wedding ever again. That's done. If I'm going to ever get married, it would be an eloping and something very small with just a couple [of] people. Right now, we're just taking our time.”