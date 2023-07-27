Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Kids and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughter Pose with 'Jersey Shore' Cast

Jenni Farley and Nicole Polizzi visited the Shore Store with the next generation

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 12:48PM EDT
Photo:

Jenni JWOWW/Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi are enjoying Seaside Heights with their little ones.

On Wednesday, the cast of Jersey Shore visited their old stomping grounds, sharing photos on Instagram from inside the Shore Store, where the cast has worked shifts during the show's early days.

There were three special guests joining the group — Farley's son Greyson, 7, and daughter Meilani, 9, and Polizzi's daughter, 8-year-old Giovanna.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Daughters Have a Playdate https://www.instagram.com/p/CuuifVZRLKF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

snooki/instagram

"Family 🥹," Farley captioned the shot, which shows the three kids standing in front of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Behind them, Farley stood between Vinny Guadagnino and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino.

Last week, Polizzi shared scenes from a girls day with Farley and both their daughters, who posed for the snap doing matching peace signs and kissy faces. The image was followed by a picture of Giovanna and Meilani recreating the pose for their own photo while wearing swimsuits and hair towels. The girls were seen smiling from ear to ear as they spent time inside a pool for the post's last set of images.

Polizzi — who is also mom to sons Angelo, 4, and Lorenzo, 10 — wrote in the caption, "Twinning all day. 😘✌🏽 @jwoww," and many of her fans seemed to agree in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "You guys made exact replicas of yourselves 😭." Another fan commented, "Literally mini Snooki & JWoww."

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Daughters Have a Playdate https://www.instagram.com/p/CuuifVZRLKF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

snooki/instagram

Polizzi and Farley opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about how they are raising their children "to not be judgmental."

"I’m basically raising my kids to not be judgmental and to always just have a fun personality and to understand that sometimes Mommy has to let loose," said Polizzi. "Even daddy has to let loose – I let him go out all the time. It’s basically just like, adults like to have fun with their friends sometimes. And you will know that one day … when you are 45."

"We don’t want our kids to judge, but at the same time we are doing no harm," added Farley. "We are having fun and they should be proud of their moms because we are able to provide a great life for them and kind of be cool while doing it. Even though our kids probably won’t think we are cool."

