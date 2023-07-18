Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughters Have Adorable Playdate

The Jersey Shore has given birth to a new dynamic duo.

On Saturday, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared scenes from her eight-year-old daughter Giovanna's playdate with Jenni "JWoww" Farley's nine-year-old daughter Meilani on Instagram.

The post began with a photo of Polizzi, 35, and Farley, 37, smiling alongside their daughters, who posed for the snap doing matching peace signs and kissy faces. The image was followed by a picture of Giovanna and Meilani recreating the pose for their own photo while wearing swimsuits and hair towels. The girls were seen smiling from ear to ear as they spent time inside a pool for the post's last set of images.

Polizzi wrote in the caption, "Twinning all day. 😘✌🏽 @jwoww," and many of her fans seemed to agree in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "You guys made exact replicas of yourselves 😭." Another fan commented, "Literally mini Snooki & JWoww."

Apart from having a striking resemblance to their famous moms, Giovanna and Meilani also hold the honor of being their moms' only daughters. Polizzi shares Giovanna and sons Angelo, 4, and Lorenzo, 10, with her husband, Jionni LaValle. Farley shares Meilani and son Greyson, 7, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Polizzi and Farley opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about how they are raising their children "to not be judgmental."

snooki/instagram

"I’m basically raising my kids to not be judgmental and to always just have a fun personality and to understand that sometimes Mommy has to let loose," said Polizzi. "Even daddy has to let loose – I let him go out all the time. It’s basically just like, adults like to have fun with their friends sometimes. And you will know that one day … when you are 45."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We don’t want our kids to judge, but at the same time we are doing no harm," added Farley. "We are having fun and they should be proud of their moms because we are able to provide a great life for them and kind of be cool while doing it. Even though our kids probably won’t think we are cool."

