Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She’s ‘Going to End Up' Like Goldie Hawn: '40 Years Engaged’ (Exclusive)

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is basking in her engaged life.

The reality star gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE with best friend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Wednesday.

“I’m going to end up [like] Goldie Hawn,” Farley, 37, who has been engaged to fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello since 2021, said. “Like 40 years engaged.”

Polizzi, 35, chimed in: “She’s cozy where she’s at."

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

Hawn, 77, and Kurt Russell, who have been together since filming 1984's Swing Shift, are actually not engaged. In 2020, the couple gushed about their relationship and revealed that they've never felt the need to wed.



"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have. I don’t know. 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...'" Russell, 72, told PEOPLE at the time.



"It’s not about the marriage," Hawn chimed in. "It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

Farley, meanwhile, suggested she'll "probably elope,” before Polizzi protested.

“I’m going to be annoyed because I’m not there,” Polizzi said on Wednesday. “I have to be there.”

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Farley agreed, adding: “She has to be there. I have to give her something back because I never told her about [my] two pregnancies. So I have to. Even if it’s FaceTime at a chapel in Vegas.”

Farley also revealed that her dream wedding destination would likely be “Italy or Spain," but she hasn’t “really thought about it."

The pair have been best friends since MTV’s Jersey Shore days to having their own spinoffs Snooki and JWoww and Moms with Attitude, which Polizzi said she would “want to bring back."

The pals have also bonded over parenting through the years. Farley has two children with ex Roger Mathews — son Greyson Valor, 7, and daughter Meilani Alexandra, 9 — while Polizzi shares kids Lorenzo, 10, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 3, with husband Jionni LaValle.

Zack Clayton Carpinello Instagram

“They’re minis us. Now that they have iPads and communication, they literally FaceTime and text each other every day,” Farley gushed of their little ones.

Farley’s daughter Meilani and Polizzi’s daughter Giovanna are particularly close and often have playdates together.

Polizzi posted sweet photos of their swim hangout via Instagram on July 15.

"Twinning all day. 😘✌🏽 @jwoww," the proud mom captioned the adorable photos.