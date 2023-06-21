Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's kids are celebrating their last day of school.

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore alum, 37, posted a sweet now-and-then photo to her Instagram in honor of her kids' last day of school. In the photo, Farley's two kids — daughter Meilani, 9, and son Greyson, 7 — pose on their first day of school and their last day of school.

"First vs last day 💙💙💙," the reality TV star captioned the photo.

Farley shares her two kids with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

In February, Farley shared an adorable photo of both kids on their 100th day of school. Greyson donned a classic cardigan and a flannel button-up complete with a bowtie and smoke pipe, while Meilani served a serious face for the camera as she wore a brown sweater, wig, and glasses.

Farley captioned the snap, "100 days of school 👵🏻🧓🏼," referencing the special occasion that sparked their transformations.

In 2018, Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi opened up to PEOPLE about the realities of being moms and how they maintain their own identities.

"Me and Jenni always stress that even though you are a mom, it doesn't mean you are dead," said Polizzi. "I always say, you need to just get out once in a while and just find yourself and be you. I feel like that makes you be a better mom."

Farley added, "I really think Bad Moms, as funny of a comedy it was, really paves the way for people like Nicole and I to say it's okay to have fun as a mom. I feel like there is a huge stigma: the moment you have kids, you are not allowed to drink, you are not allowed to put makeup on, how dare you take time to work out. There is just this stereotype that Nicole and I love to shut down and prove that you can be a phenomenal mother, but at the same time you can find time for yourself and it's okay."

The pair also opened up about how motherhood changed them. Polizzi joked, "Jenni being like 10 years older than me, she definitely couldn't hang."

Farley confessed, "These a-holes were up until, like, 5:00 a.m. I'm normally in bed by 9. And at home I rarely drink because we still have responsibilities the next day."

