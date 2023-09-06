Jenni 'J-Woww' Farley Poses with Son Greyson and Daughter Meilani on the First Day of School

Jenni Farley's little ones were exuding coolness as they prepared to take on a new school year

Jenni 'J-Woww' Farley with son Greyson and daughter Meilani.

Jenni JWOWW/Instagram 

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is one proud mom as she sends her kids off to another school year.

The Jersey Shore star, 37, posed with son Greyson, 7, and daughter Meilani, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews, on their first day of school. All three sport a similar smirky smile as they pose together on the special day.

"And they’re off 🏫 🚌," she captioned the shots, shared on Instagram Wednesday.

"So cute! Goodluck guys!" commented castmate and friend Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Both Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino — who are parents to daughter Mia Bella, 7 months, and son Romeo Reign, 2 — were also touched by the shots, commenting, "Omg 🥹," and "🫶🏼🥺."

Over the weekend, the mom of two shared a hilarious TikTok of Meilani pretending to be her mom in different scenes around the house.

Pretending to cook with sunglasses, Meilani pulled out of her best imitation of her mom and said, "Meilani, I know you don't like chicken nuggets but you need your protein today."

In another moment, she came down the stairs on the phone yelling, "I need coffee! I need to wake up!"

"My daughter acting like me," she captioned the video, alongside countless laughing emojis.

Last month, the reality star gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE with best friend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

“I’m going to end up [like] Goldie Hawn,” Farley joked of her engagement to fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello, which happened in 2021, said. “Like 40 years engaged.”

Polizzi, 35, chimed in: “She’s cozy where she’s at."

