Jennette McCurdy Is 'Grateful Every Day' 1 Year After Sharing Childhood Stories About Abusive Stage Mother

Fellow Nickelodeon alum Victoria Justice responded that McCurdy "should be so proud" one year after releasing her memoir 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

By
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 07:36PM EDT
Jenette McCurdy
Jennette McCurdy with a piece of her book cake. Photo:

Jenette McCurdy/Instagram

Jennette McCurdy is reflecting on her life one year after the release of her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

The former Nickelodeon actress, 31, shared several photos and videos on Instagram of herself cutting and tasting a cake — featuring the book’s cover — in honor of the anniversary of the it’s release. The cake plate was inscribed with the message, “One year on the New York Times Bestseller List!”

“Happy first birthday igmmd [I'm Glad My Mom Died]. thank you all so much for making this book a NYT bestseller for one entire year,” she wrote. “i honestly can’t believe it.” 

“i’m grateful every day for the crazy ride this last year has been and for the incredible opportunities that have come from it,” she added. “it’s thanks to you all ♥️”

In the comment section of the post, fellow Nickelodeon alum Victoria Justice showed her support for McCurdy, writing, “You should be so proud 👏🏼🙌🏼💜”

Despite her success and happy appearance on television, McCurdy previously told PEOPLE that life with her mother Debra was far from perfect.

"My earliest memories of childhood were of heaviness, and chaos," McCurdy told PEOPLE ahead of her memoir release. In particular, "My mom's emotions were so erratic that it was like walking a tightrope every day. The mood fluctuations were daily."

Jennette McCurdy Promotes City TV/ Netflix Series "Between" at Soho Metropolitan Hotel
Jennette McCurdy Promotes City TV/ Netflix Series "Between" at Soho Metropolitan Hotel.

George Pimentel/WireImage

The overwhelming pressure of keeping up this front led the actress to suffer from eating disorders, addiction, and more. Her mother was undergoing challenges of her own at the same time; when McCurdy was 2 years old, Debra was diagnosed with breast cancer. She died in 2013.

In the memoir, McCurdy claimed how her mother’s control extended beyond forcing her to continue acting.

Debra's alleged control went as far as "wiping my butt" at eight years old, McCurdy recalled in the memoir, adding that her mom said she "needs to do it until I'm at least 10."

jennette mccurdy and mom
Jennette McCurdy and her mom. Frederick M Brown/Getty

In addition, McCurdy said Debra regularly performed breast and "front butt" exams on her to check for potentially cancerous lumps and bumps. "By the time the exams are done, a huge wave of relief washes over my whole body," she penned. "I usually realize that's the first time I've felt my body since the exam started."

She also noted that her mother gave her showers, too, in addition to — and at the same time as — her brother Scottie, who was almost 16. When he asked to shower himself, McCurdy wrote: "Mom sobbed and said she didn't want him to grow up so he never asked again after that."

I'm Glad My Mom Died is available everywhere books are sold.

