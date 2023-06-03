Jenna Ushkowitz Celebrates Daughter Emma's First Birthday: 'Our Little Earth Angel'

"It’s hard to describe how these first 365 days were simultaneously the fastest and slowest, ever," the 'Glee' star said

By
Published on June 3, 2023 04:07 PM
Jenna Ushkowitz
Photo:

Jenna Ushkowitz/Instagram

Jenna Ushkowitz’s “little earth angel” is one year old!

The Glee star, 37, celebrated her baby girl’s first birthday with a series of black-and-white photos posted on Instagram Friday. 

“Our little earth angel is one!! I’m not crying, you’re crying 😭,” she wrote alongside selfies and moments playing with her daughter, Emma. “It’s hard to describe how these first 365 days were simultaneously the fastest and slowest, ever.”

Jenna Ushkowitz

Jenna Ushkowitz/Instagram

“It has been the thrill of our lives watching Emma grow from a breech born, scrunchy newborn into a beautiful, curious, joyous toddler that fills every day, no matter how hard or challenging it is, with so much happiness,” the actress said. 

Ushkowitz shared of her little one: “Emma has found her voice and loves to use it. There’s no plate Emma won’t lick clean, and her little belly laugh is contagious. Her dancing looks like she is furiously nodding her head, NO, but in fact, she is just vibing with those Elmo tunes.”

The And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast co-host also opened up about how motherhood has changed her life since welcoming her daughter.

“Becoming Emma’s Mom has been the most profound moment of my life to date and has put my purpose & life in sharp perspective,” Ushkowitz said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Ushkowitz

Jenna Ushkowitz/Instagram

“It has forced me to slow down in every way, appreciate the smallest moments knowing how fleeting this all is, and how to prioritize my time and find clarity in what really matters,” she added.

Ushkowitz continued, “I'm also learning how I can continue to take care of myself, speak kindly to my body and self, because undoubtedly, how I see myself directly reflects how she will learn to love herself and find her self-worth.”

“Happy Birthday, sweet sweet Emma. We love you more than anything. ❤️,” she concluded her touching tribute.

Jenna Ushkowitz

Jenna Ushkowitz/Instagram

The South Korea-born actress, who grew up in East Meadow, New York, and her husband David Stanley welcomed their daughter in June 2022.

"Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️," she captioned the Instagram post revealing the happy news. 

Ushowitz kept her baby’s name under wraps until five months after she gave birth, explaining on Instagram that her "momma bear instinct kicked in” and it "felt like the right thing for me and my family" to keep the name secret at first.

"I want to continue sharing my journey as a mother on here and your kindness and incredible support thus far has meant the world … so please meet our little girl, Emma,” she added.

Related Articles
James Tupper and Atlas Heche Tupper anne heche
James Tupper Says He and Son Atlas Are 'Taking Care of Each Other' After Anne Heche's Death (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa family
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's 26th Birthday with Throwback Pics: 'We Love You'
MAFS amani and woody baby pics exclusive
'MAFS' Stars Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall Celebrate Son Reign's Birthday: 'Can't Believe He's 1!'
maya wharton birthday
Cory Wharton, Taylor Selfridge Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday Following Open-Heart Surgery: 'So Lucky'
Kaley Cuoco on Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Kaley Cuoco Jokes Daughter Matilda Will One Day Be 'Mortified' Seeing Her Pregnant on TV (Exclusive)
Ronda Rousey attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Ronda Rousey Says Daughter, 1½, Is Going to Be a ‘Tough Girl’ Like Mom: ‘The World Isn't Ready’ (Exclusive)
Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art
Amanda Seyfried Says She Likes 'Merging' Her Two Worlds: 'I Can Be a Good Mom and a Present Artist (Exclusive)
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday
Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer
'The Challenge' 's Amber Borzotra Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend Chauncey Palmer
Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post
Chase Chrisley’s Fiancée Emmy Medders Celebrates His 27th Birthday: 'My Heart and Soul'
Jennifer Connelly Instagram post about daughter
Jennifer Connelly Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Agnes as She Turns 12: 'We Love You, Sweet Girl!'
Carson Daly on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Carson Daly on Hearing from AARP Ahead of His 50th Birthday: 'S--- Got Real'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Completed a Parenting Course amid Divorce from Husband Kroy Biermann
Kimora Lee Simmons son Kenzo's 14th birthday
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Son Kenzo's 14th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'My Young Prince'
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Everly to Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: âYou Are Everything
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'