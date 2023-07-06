Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Seen Filming Wedding Scene for 'Beetlejuice 2' (Exclusive Photos)

It's showtime for Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega!

The two actresses were spotted on the set of Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England, on Wednesday, filming what appeared to be a wedding scene as Ortega, 20, wore a tulle-laden gown — in white, as opposed to the red multi-tier ruffled one Ryder, 51, sported back in the original movie.

Ryder, who reprises her role as Lydia Deetz from Tim Burton's 1988 film, was dressed in her goth character's signature black and even sported Lydia's iconic hairstyle, complete with spikey bangs.

Back in March, multiple outlets reported that Ortega was in talks to star in the movie, playing the daughter of Ryder's character.

When Beetlejuice 2 was officially announced by Warner Bros. two months later, the Wednesday star was indeed billed as “Lydia’s daughter.” Michael Keaton is also returning to reprise his role as the titular prankster.



Click News / Dean / SplashNews.com

Ryder costarred alongside Keaton, 71, plus Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones and the late Glenn Shadix in Beetlejuice, which follows a shady spirit who helps a recently deceased couple drive out an unbearable family who moved into their home.

Days after Ortega's casting was announced, news broke that Monica Bellucci — who recently confirmed she is dating Burton, 64 — is among the new cast members in the sequel. The Mafia Mamma star is set to play Beetlejuice’s wife.

Willem Dafoe also joined the cast and is believed to be playing a law-enforcement officer in the afterlife, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Justin Theroux is also set to appear in the Beetlejuice 2, though his role has yet to be revealed, while O'Hara, 69, will return as Lydia’s eccentric stepmother, Delia Deetz.

PEOPLE confirmed in May that the sequel, directed by Burton, is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024, 36 years after the original horror-comedy released in theaters.



Jenna Ortega. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

At Empire's VIP event earlier this month, Keaton raved about how amped he is to be back at it as the mischievous "bio-exorcist," saying, "Beetlejuice is the most f---in' fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie."

"[Tim] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody," he continued. "We’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something."

Despite much of the cast's return, Baldwin, 65, and Davis, who starred as Adam and Barbara Maitland in the original movie, may be unable to revisit their characters.

In October 2022, Davis, 67, told PEOPLE that she "would of course like to revisit" the Beetlejuice world again but knows that, with her and Baldwin’s characters being ghosts, the actors’ more mature looks may be difficult to explain.

"I have a feeling that ghosts don't age," she said. "How would they explain that they're older?"