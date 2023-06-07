Jenna Ortega Says 'Wednesday' Season 2 Will Lean Out of Love and into Horror

"We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday," said the 2023 Golden Globe nominee

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
Published on June 7, 2023
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
Photo: Netflix

Wednesday fans will find the show taking a different approach to Jenna Ortega's title character in its sophomore season. 

During a recent appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors, the 20-year-old actress discussed how the second season of Netflix’s hit show will lean away from romance, saying, “We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.” 

The Golden Globe nominee is pleased with the change, saying, “We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

During the show’s first season, Wednesday found herself in a love triangle with Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), a scenario the actress previously said “did not make sense for her character at all.”

Jenna Ortega

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actress will also be more hands-on this season, serving as a producer. It’s a move Ortega described as a “natural progression.” 

“We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I’m somebody who’s very hands-on,” she said. “I want to know what’s going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn’t want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘OK, what works and what doesn’t?’ It was naturally already very collaborative.”

Ahead of production, Ortega expressed a great sense of curiosity of what's to come for Wednesday in season 2.

“I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on,” she added.

Though no premiere date for Wednesday’s second season has been announced yet, season 1 can be streamed in full on Netflix.. 

