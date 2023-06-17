Jenna Ortega and Her 'Wednesday' Costars Break Down Fans' Biggest Theories Ahead of Season 2

When discussing if her character Wednesday could have power over Tyler Gaspin (Hunter Doohan), Jenna Ortega teased she thought it would "really, really interesting" if she had a "monster for a pet"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on June 17, 2023 06:12PM EDT

The Addams Family is welcoming a new addition in season two of Wednesday.

As part of TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, Jenna Ortega and her costars Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Hunter Doohan broke down the biggest fans theories ahead of the upcoming season and teased there will be a new member of the clan.

While Doohan admitted they “don’t know who” will be joining them, Oretega put in a vote for Cousin Itt while Doohan and Sunday agreed that Grandmama could be a good choice.

The group also discussed a theory that Wednesday is the new Hyde Master after defeating Ms. Thornhill/Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci). Doohan further explains the theory, sharing, “We see Wednesday drive past Tyler and in that very moment Tyler starts to transform to the Hyde. Could this mean that Wednesday has some sort of power over him?”

“I've always said it would be really, really interesting if Wednesday had a monster for a pet,” Ortega responded.

“I’m down. Bow down to Jenna,” added Doohan, who plays Tyler. “Wednesday would probably come up with something horrible for me to do.”

The group also gave their take on whether Joseph Crackstone’s (William Houston) powers are transferable. Sunday explained, “After Crackstone was defeated, we see his ring fall to the ground. Did someone pick it up and could that person inherit Crackstone’s powers?”

Doohan shared, “Thing is always crawling around, maybe he picks it up,” while Sunday had another suggestion, saying, “I think we should keep an eye out for Eugene.”

“I do think he would want to claim some sort of vengeance on anybody who's ever bullied him,” Ortega added of Eugene (Moosa Mostafa).

The cast also weighed in on the possibility of Professor Weems (Gwendoline Christie) being reincarnated. Ortega explained, “As we know, Professor Weems is a shapeshifter. In episode eight, Weems gets stabbed and is presumed dead but we never see her funeral.”

Doohan added: “Later on, we see Lurch with a seemingly different eye color than when we first saw him in episode one. What if that’s a clue that Weems is alive but in the form of Lurch?”

He agreed the theory made sense but Sunday added, “If I don't see your eyes, that’s like, dead.”

Season one of Wednesday is streaming on Netflix.

