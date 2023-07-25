Jenna Lyons Revisits Her Iconic 2011 Met Gala Dress During Epic Home Tour: ‘I Might Bury Myself in It’

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star also joked that a photo of her wearing the dress to Solange Knowles' 2014 wedding is "more popular than I am"

Published on July 25, 2023
Inside RHONY's Jenna Lyons's SoHo Apartment Filled With Wonderful Objects Vogue
Jenna Lyons. Photo:

Vogue/Youtube

Jenna Lyons loves one of her fashion pieces so much she wants to be buried in it. 

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, shared how special the item was to her during a tour of her SoHo apartment with Vogue on Monday.

“I don’t know if she needs an introduction, she’s had a lot of exposure,” said Lyons as she showed off the iconic white feather dress, which she wore to both the 2011 Met Gala and Solange Knowles’ New Orleans wedding in 2014. 

“It’s probably one of my most prized possessions and I might bury myself in it,” she laughed. 

A snap of Lyons wearing the dress to Solange's wedding to Alan Ferguson went viral, and Lyons joked on reflection that the picture of her making her way to the church “is more popular than I am.” 

“She asked everyone to wear white,” she recalled of the singer, 37. “I normally would not wear white to a wedding. As I was walking into the church, there was a paparazzi who snapped my picture. And that picture has been seen across the world.”

Noting the detailing on the dress, which was hung up in her epic walk-in shoe closet in her home, Lyons explained, “It’s all hand beaded and hand embroidered by a company called Shameza. They did all the embroidery and beading for Oscar de la Renta, and they’ve worked with Chanel. It’s some of the most delicate and fine beading you’ve ever seen.”

The former president and executive creative director of J.Crew went on to share that “a lot” of people have asked her if they could buy the dress or rent it for their wedding, but she always declines the offers. 

Jenna Lyons outside of the wedding ceremony of musician Solange Knowles and music video director Alan Ferguson at the Marigny Opera House
Jenna Lyons attending Solange Knowles' 2014 wedding.

Josh Brastead/WireImage

Lyons also opened up about wearing the dress to the Met Gala, which is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and hosted by Vogue

The interior designer wore the piece to her first-ever Met Gala in 2011 — an occasion she was “very excited” for – and admitted she left feathers “all the way down the red carpet.” 

“I feel badly for all of the interns who were picking them up,” she added. 

Jenna Lyons, designer Eddie Borgo, model Arizona Muse and designer Joseph Altuzarra attend the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala
Jenna Lyons at the 2011 Met Gala.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Lyons, who is the CEO and founder of Love Seen Fake Lashes, is among several new cast members who joined season 14 of RHONY for its reboot. 

At the premiere party for the season earlier this month, Lyons’ costars told PEOPLE how her closet is the one they would most like to be able to steal from.

Inside RHONY's Jenna Lyons's SoHo Apartment Filled With Wonderful Objects Vogue
Jenna Lyons' iconic white feather dress.

Vogue/Youtube

“Jenna's closet is massive,” cast member Sai De Silva exclusively told PEOPLE. “Her shoes alone, I think there's something like 300 pairs. I would love to get to Jenna's closet and stay there for a while.”

Cast member Erin Lichy added, “Everybody's gonna say the same thing, right? It's Jenna. She's got it all, so I'll just steal it all actually.”

