Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Meets Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son in Sweet Photos

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy got some very special visitors over the weekend.

The couple, who recently welcomed Rio John and are already parents to son Shai, 6, were visited by Maks' brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, wife Jenna Johnson and their 6-month-old son, Rome.

Johnson, 29, shared scenes from the trip on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing, "Flew to LA to meet our precious new nephew Rio."



Instagram/jennajohnson

Instagram/jennajohnson

The dancing pro and new mom shared a photo where she held the newborn and later, one where she lay him next to her own son, Rome.

"Rome & Rio," she captioned the shot.



The extended family got together for a group photo as well, writing, "Got to see my @petamurgatroyd 🥹."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"I've missed her so much and so happy to see her thriving as a mommy to another beautiful baby boy 💙," she added.

Speaking with PEOPLE in May, the Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers opened up about how wonderful it's been to see both of their wives flourish as mothers.

"It's been incredible to watch Jenna and Peta mother, and it's been incredible to see that we are also in good hands, as husbands," Maks said.

"Every day I see my wife as the mother that she is to our son has been the most beautiful I've ever seen her, and the most attracted I've ever been to her," said Val, 37. "So, it's been very special."

