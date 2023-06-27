Jenna Johnson Shows Son Rome, 6 Months, Trying His First Foods in Scenes from Family's Summer Trip

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's little boy enjoyed a special first during the family's recent time in Napa

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on June 27, 2023 01:47PM EDT
Photo:

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

Jenna Johnson is reflecting on special moments she's been enjoying with her little boy.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 29, shared scenes from some recent time in Napa with husband Val Chmerkovskiy and son Rome, 6 months.

In one video, the new mom feeds Rome baby food for the very first time, with the infant looking jubilant and excited in his high chair. Once the spoon is in his mouth, he smacks his lips as he tilts his head up, looking very focused.

Other scenes from the photo dump show Johnson enjoying a farmer's market with Rome and a sweet close-up of the smiley infant during bathtime.

One of the photos also shows Johnson sleeping on a cluster of chairs next to Chmerkovskiy's hospital bed after the 37-year-old was hospitalized on Father's Day.

After sharing a photo of her husband lying in a hospital bed, seemingly in good spirits despite being hooked up to a number of different monitors, Johnson shared a video to her story explaining the situation the following day.

"He is doing great today," Johnson confirmed in the video. "Basically what happened, he was violently ill for three whole days and by violently ill, I mean could not eat, puke more than I've ever seen anybody in my life throw up. It was insane."

Explaining the dancer did four shows that weekend, Johnson said her husband was "completely spent, frail" by the time all was said and done.

"So we went to the emergency room last night and just wanted to check on his vitals, make sure everything was okay," she explained. "And so glad we did, because they just loaded him with fluids and did some IVs and he is feeling so much better today."

Making up for their missed celebrations with a day out to lunch, Johnson celebrated her husband by writing, "The best daddy! Happy late Father's Day my love❤️."

