Jenna Johnson Opens Up About Feeling 'So Helpless' in Past Miscarriage: 'I Am Not Alone in This'

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro recently welcomed her first baby in January with husband Val Chmerkovskiy

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 7, 2023 04:17 PM
Jenna Johnson attends the Brooks Brothers Hosts Special Holiday Celebration To Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jenna Johnson is reflecting on her past miscarriage.

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 29, appeared on the MomForce Podcast where she chatted with host Vanessa Quigley for an episode titled "Journey from Miscarriage to Motherhood." In the episode, Johnson opened up about a miscarriage she had previously experienced before welcoming son Rome in January.

"It's crazy how you can experience so much joy followed by so much devastation and sorrow," Johnson said. "I ended up miscarrying. We were doing a show in Dallas, Texas and we were rehearsing for the show and it was a huge event that was gonna be happening all weekend ... and Val and I were practicing in the afternoon."

"While we were practicing, I was like, Oh my gosh, I think something's happening. I think I might be bleeding," she revealed. "And so I turn to Val and immediately his face goes pale white and I start panicking."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"I start running to our hotel room and get to the hotel room and I'm just gushing blood. And I end up miscarrying in our room and it was. It was just terrible. There is no other way to go around it," she continued.

"You're so helpless. There's nothing you can do in that moment, you know?" Johnson reflected, sharing that it took her a while to feel like herself again and to feel comfortable talking about her experience.

Eventually, Johnson said "it just became so apparent to me, I am not alone in this, and this is something that needs to be spoken about because of all the feelings that I had felt, all of that trauma, all of that darkness."

"It put me in a deep depression for about eight months. It really did. It just needs to be talked about," she concluded.

In January, Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first baby together, son Rome. The couple announced their little one's arrival by simultaneously sharing a black-and-white Instagram photo of the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy cradled both their hands in his own.

"Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023," the dancers captioned the first photo of their baby boy.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate Daughter Honor's 15th
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate Daughter Honor's 15th Birthday: 'Proud of Who You've Become'
Lauren Akins/Instagram
Lauren Akins Says Kids Were Excited Ariel 'Looks Like Their Sister' After Seeing 'The Little Mermaid'
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Says She Prefers to Stay Indoors with Her Kids: 'I Hate Taking Them Out'
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Photos of All Three of Her Kids on Paris Vacation: 'A Day to Explore'
Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe
Grayson Chrisley Tells Sister Savannah She's 'Doing a Really Good Job' Parenting
David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad
David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad: 'Forever Sunshine'
serena williams and olympia italy
Pregnant Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 5, Strike a Pose Together on European Vacation
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
serena williams teaches her daughter tennis
Serena Williams Passes Along Her Tennis Skills to Daughter Olympia in Sweet Throwback Video: Watch
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary: So Excited
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Pregnant Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary
Alyssa Scott takes her kids to Disneyland
Alyssa Scott Hopes to 'Make Memories for My Girls' as She Takes Her Two Daughters on Disney Trip
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Family Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Snooki daughter communion
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Daughter Giovanna's First Communion: 'God Bless My Baby Girl'
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
georgina rodriguez and cristian ronaldo birthday party
Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate Twins' 6th Birthday with Sweet Post — See Photos!