Jenna Johnson Opens Up About Feeling 'So Helpless' in Past Miscarriage: 'I Am Not Alone in This'

Jenna Johnson is reflecting on her past miscarriage.

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 29, appeared on the MomForce Podcast where she chatted with host Vanessa Quigley for an episode titled "Journey from Miscarriage to Motherhood." In the episode, Johnson opened up about a miscarriage she had previously experienced before welcoming son Rome in January.

"It's crazy how you can experience so much joy followed by so much devastation and sorrow," Johnson said. "I ended up miscarrying. We were doing a show in Dallas, Texas and we were rehearsing for the show and it was a huge event that was gonna be happening all weekend ... and Val and I were practicing in the afternoon."

"While we were practicing, I was like, Oh my gosh, I think something's happening. I think I might be bleeding," she revealed. "And so I turn to Val and immediately his face goes pale white and I start panicking."

"I start running to our hotel room and get to the hotel room and I'm just gushing blood. And I end up miscarrying in our room and it was. It was just terrible. There is no other way to go around it," she continued.

"You're so helpless. There's nothing you can do in that moment, you know?" Johnson reflected, sharing that it took her a while to feel like herself again and to feel comfortable talking about her experience.

Eventually, Johnson said "it just became so apparent to me, I am not alone in this, and this is something that needs to be spoken about because of all the feelings that I had felt, all of that trauma, all of that darkness."

"It put me in a deep depression for about eight months. It really did. It just needs to be talked about," she concluded.

In January, Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first baby together, son Rome. The couple announced their little one's arrival by simultaneously sharing a black-and-white Instagram photo of the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy cradled both their hands in his own.

"Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023," the dancers captioned the first photo of their baby boy.