Val Chmerkovskiy Spends First Father's Day in E.R., Jenna Johnson Says He's 'Feeling So Much Better'

Val Chmerkovskiy's first Father's Day didn't go according to plan, but Jenna Johnson and son Rome made the best of the situation, as seen on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 20, 2023 03:51PM EDT
Photo:

Jenna Johnson/Instagram

Jenna Johnson is updating fans on her family of three's unexpected Father's Day.

On Sunday, the new mom, 29, kicked off the day by sharing a photo of herself and husband Val Chmerkovskiy, with whom she shares son Rome, 6 months, in the car.

"Had plans to make something very creative and cute for this first Father's Day... but life had other plans :) Here we are driving to go do a double show day together ... and to do a show I've never done before. Sounds very like 'us.' Promise to celebrate you properly tomorrow my love," she shared.

Later, she shared video that showed the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, laying in a hospital bed, in good spirits but hooked up to a number of different monitors.

"LOL. His first Father's Day continues with more adventure..."

On Monday, Johnson shared a video while taking a walk with Rome and explained that her husband was doing better and how they ended up in the situation.

"He is doing great today," Johnson confirmed in the video. "Basically what happened, he was violently ill for three whole days and by violently ill, I mean could not eat, puke more than I've ever seen anybody in my life throw up. It was insane."

Explaining the dancer did four shows this weekend, Johnson said her husband was "completely spent, frail" by the time all was said and done.

"So we went to the emergency room last night and just wanted to check on his vitals, make sure everything was okay," she explained. "And so glad we did, because they just loaded him with fluids and did some IVs and he is feeling so much better today."

Johnson also shared photos from their late Father's Day celebration, which included a lunch for Chmerkovskiy.

"The best daddy! Happy late Father's Day my love❤️," she wrote.

Chmerkovskiy spoke to PEOPLE earlier this month about parenthood and how it's changed his and Johnson's relationship.

"Every day I see my wife as the mother that she is to our son has been the most beautiful I've ever seen her, and the most attracted I've ever been to her. So, it's been very special," said Chmerkovskiy.

He added: "It's our first child and it's been an incredible challenge, but it's been just wonderful and rewarding. It's brought my wife and I even closer together and it's just a blessing. It's a beautiful thing."

